PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid rebounded from the worst game of his career with 33 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 97-91 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.

Embiid was scoreless Monday night in a 101-96 loss at Toronto. In 32 minutes against the Raptors, he went 0 for 11 from the field, including 0 for 4 from the arc and missed all three of his free throws.

Against the Kings, he scored the first points of the game with an emphatic dunk 23 seconds in and had some key points late in the game to help Philadelphia improve to 8-0 at home. He finished 10 of 19 from the field and 12 of 14 from the free-throw line.

Philadelphia rookie Matisse Thybulle scored all of his career-best 15 points in the second half. Thybulle was needed after Josh Richardson didn’t return in the second half due to right hamstring tightness.

Thybulle added four steals and two blocks while making all five of his shots, including three 3-pointers.

Buddy Hield scored 22 points and Dewayne Dedmon had 18 for the Kings. They were 1-3 on a four-game trip. Hield, coming off a career-high 41 points at Boston on Monday night, made 3 of 12 3-pointers and 9 of 24 shots overall.

Sacramento closed within five, 92-87, thanks to a 14-2 run. But Embiid scored from close to put the 76ers up 94-87 and then hit a pair from the line to make it 96-87 with 1:41 left.

MAGIC 116, CAVALIERS: Evan Fournier scored 30 points and short-handed Orlando won on the road for first time this season.

Orlando center Nikola Vucevic and forward Aaron Gordon both missed their third straight game with right ankle injuries, but the Magic didn’t need two of their top players.

PACERS 121, JAZZ 102: Domantas Sabonis and T.J. Warren each scored 23 points and Malcolm Brogdon added 22 as Indiana beat visiting Utah.

Sabonis also had 12 rebounds for his 12th double-double of the season. Indiana has won four straight.

HORNETS 102, PISTONS 101: Bismack Biyombo scored 19 points, Devonte Graham had 16 points and a career-high 15 assists and Charlotte beat visiting Detroit for the eighth straight time.

Rookie P.J. Washington added 17 points, Miles Bridges had 15 had and Nic Batum 13 for Charlotte (7-11), which snapped a five-game losing streak. The Hornets haven’t lost to the Pistons since the 2017-18 season.

Blake Griffin scored 26 points for Detroit.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »