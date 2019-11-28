Small business Saturday
Gorham has proclaimed Nov. 30 as “Small Business Saturday.” It’s an opportunity to visit the various shops and stores in the town and get a jump on holiday shopping.
Two Santa visits, tree lightings
Gorham will light holiday trees and host Santa visits at Robie Park in the village and at White Rock on Sunday, Dec. 1.
Activities in Robie Park from 2:30-4:45 p.m. include horse drawn carriage rides, hot cocoa, raffles and music. Santa and Mrs. Claus will meet with children in the Gorham Recreation Department multi-purpose room. The cost of admission to visit Santa is a canned or dry food item that will be donated to Gorham Food Pantry.
A light parade leaves at 4:15 p.m. from Public Safety Department, 270 Main St., and arrives at Robie Park around 4:45 p.m.
The 35th annual White Rock tree lighting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at the White Rock Community Building on Wilson Road. The program includes a reading of a Christmas story, caroling, a visit from Santa and refreshments.
Historical society party
Members of Gorham Historical Society will gather from 4-6 p.m. Dec. 8, at the historic Pinecrest Inn, 91 South St., for their annual holiday party.
The festivities include a cookie swap, music, raffles, calendar sales and refreshments.
U.S. taxpayer debt
The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Nov. 20 that the U.S. public debt was $23,053,420,423,509.05.
