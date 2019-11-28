To the editor,

Here’s another reason to visit Biddeford. Biddeford Mills Museum opened their first exhibition at their new location in Pepperell’s North Dam Building 18, Suite 108, on

November 11. This new museum will be open each Thursday, Friday and Saturday from noon until 4 p.m.; and closed Thanksgiving Day.

The Museum is a wonderful addition to the community, offering old photo albums, equipment, and a new audio/visual system that shows an array of recorded materials. The

original exhibition, titled Resurgam, captures the Industrial Age of Biddeford. It includes a display of Ledgers dating back nearly 200 years that record the founding of the Saco Water Power Co in 1839. The Vellux blanket exhibit brings you forward 170 years where you learn about the work that kept the mills profitable for their final 40 years.

The little gift shop in the corner offers cribbage boards made of old mill flooring, post cards, and museum T-shirts. I encourage everyone interested in the history of the mills as seen through the eyes of the former mill workers to come and enjoy this new museum.

Dorothy Mathes

