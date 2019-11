PORTLAND – AARP Foundation Tax-Aide has kicked off volunteer recruitment for its Tax-Aide program, the nation’s largest volunteer-run tax-preparation service. The Foundation is looking to expand its team of volunteers for the upcoming tax season and is accepting new volunteers.

Tax-Aide offers free in-person tax preparation and assistance to low- and moderate-income individuals nationwide. Volunteers make a difference in their communities by helping taxpayers, and their families, who might otherwise miss out on the tax credits and deductions they’ve earned.

There are a variety of volunteer roles, including tax preparers, client facilitators, those who can provide technical and management assistance, and interpreters. Every level of experience is welcome. Volunteer tax preparers complete tax preparation training and IRS certification.

Last year, in Maine AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers helped more than 25,000 people file their federal and state tax returns. The program is offered at approximately 60 sites in throughout Maine, including senior centers, libraries and other convenient locations.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide has grown since its inaugural team of just four volunteers in 1968, and has served over 68 million taxpayers since its inception. The program now involves 35,000 volunteers and serves over 2.5 million taxpayers annually at nearly 5,000 sites nationwide. In 2019 taxpayers who used AARP Foundation Tax-Aide received $1.4 billion in income tax refunds and more than $200 million in Earned Income Tax Credits (EITCs). Taxpayers do not need to be a member of AARP or a retiree to use Tax-Aide.

To learn about volunteer opportunities, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or call 1-888-OUR-AARP (1-888-687-2277). AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is offered in coordination with the IRS.

AARP Foundation works to end senior poverty by helping vulnerable older adults build economic opportunity and social connectedness. As AARP’s charitable affiliate, we serve AARP members and nonmembers alike. Bolstered by vigorous legal advocacy, we spark bold, innovative solutions that foster resilience, strengthen communities and restore hope.

To learn more about AARP Foundation visit aarpfoundation.org.

