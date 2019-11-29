SCARBOROUGH — The holidays are a time of spreading joy, but if you are coping with the loss of a loved one, it can instead be a lonely and emotional season.

St. Augustine Anglican Church is offering a one-day session called “Surviving the Holidays” that can help individuals get support and encouragement needed to get them through this difficult time.

The group will meet at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the church, located at 656 US Route 1 in Scarborough.

“The session is informal and confidential and offers talking points like surviving special events, remembering and honoring loved ones during the holidays and how to give yourself freedom to handle grief in a way that works best for you,” said Valerie Kazarian, a facilitator of the program.

The sessions open with prayer and includes a video seminar featuring leading grief recovery experts. Discussion will accompany the video and a group discussion will follow. A workbook will be distributed for note-taking, journaling and personal study that reinforce the session topics and help the participant once the they’ve gone home.

“Feelings of loss can intensify around the holidays,” said Kazarian. “You see the empty chair or anticipate doing familiar activities and all it does is bring back the memories. Grief is always difficult, but the holidays add a different dimension that needs to be recognized. This program offers strategies and coping mechanisms that can be helpful.” Also, being with others who are going through a similar time can help with healing.

Kazarian said the program is nondenominational but is faith-based. “We invite people of all faiths and people of no faith. We encourage everyone to come. Many people have found healing in this program,” said Kazarian.

For more information, call 860-237-1874.

The St. Augustine’s is a traditional evangelical Anglican parish of the Anglican Church in America (ACA) and a member of the Diocese of the Northeast. The ACA is a Province of the worldwide Traditional Anglican Communion which serves over 40 countries. Services are held every Sunday at 11 a.m. and all are welcome.

