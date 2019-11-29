BERT receives grant

Bonny Eagle’s robotics team recently received a $1,500 Community Spirit Grant from Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation. The grant is part of the Foundation’s Community Spirit 9/11 grant program, which commemorates Harvard Pilgrim members who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. The funds will be used towards the team’s yearly budget, including program registration, supplies and travel expenses.

Since this community grants program began in 2002, Harvard Pilgrim employees have directed more than $6.5 million to thousands of organizations throughout Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Composting grant

Bonny Eagle Middle School was among a number of local schools to share in a $25,000 grant from ecomaine. The grant was awarded for the school’s proposal of a supplies composting initiative, designed to lessen the amount of waste at the school.

Senior lunch

Active senior lunches for the month will be held at the Standish Municipal Center on Dec. 4 and 18. All seniors from the Standish community are welcome, though reservations must be made by the Thursday before each lunch. The meetings will begin at 11 a.m. and lunch will be served at 12 p.m. Lunch will be catered by Personal Touch Catering and will cost $6 per person. To make a reservation, contact Donna Grovo at 675-3302.

Movie night

A kids-only movie night for grades K-6 will be held at the George E. Jack School at 6 p.m. Dec. 6. The featured movie will be “The Polar Express.” Pizza and popcorn will be provided along with some gym activities. The cost is $15 per child. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

Botanical gardens

The Standish Recreation Department will provide transportation Dec. 12 to the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens for the Gardens Aglow light display. The group will leave the Standish Municipal Center at 2 p.m. and return at 7:30 p.m. The cost is $21 per person, which includes admission. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activites.

‘A Christmas Carol’

The Schoolhouse Arts Center will host performances of the holiday classic “A Christmas Carol” on the weekends of Dec. 6 and 13. There will be performances at 7 p.m on Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $16 for adults and $14 for students and seniors. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit schoolhousearts.org.

Matt Gregoire can be contacted at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: