Waldorf School student and teachers noted for writing skill

Maine Coast Waldorf School senior Myah Garrison and educational support teacher April Leavenworth each won first prize in The Joy of the Pen contest, a local writing competition sponsored by the Topsham Public Library, The Cryer, Just Write Books and Friends of Topsham Library.

Garrison won in the teen poetry category and Leavenworth won the Richard F. Snow nonfiction award. High school humanities teacher John Reinhart received an honorable mention for his poetry. The three were honored at an awards ceremony at the library on Nov. 16.

Founded in 1984, Maine Coast Waldorf School in Freeport serves almost 300 students from early childhood through high school.

Mt. A High School to host 10th annual Poetry Out Loud

Mt. Ararat High School will hold its 10th annual Poetry Out Loud competition at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 17, when English students will recite two poems they’ve memorized.

The school-wide competition, which is organized by English teacher Emily Vail, is open to all students who want to participate. The contest includes guest judges from the community, musical interludes and refreshments. The event is free and open to the public.

According to the Poetry Out Loud website, the national arts education program encourages the study of great poetry by offering free educational materials and competitions at high schools across the country. This program helps students master public speaking skills, build self-confidence and learn about literary history and contemporary life. Poetry Out Loud is a partnership of the National Endowment for the Arts, Poetry Foundation and the state and jurisdictional arts agencies.

The winner from Mt. Ararat High School will go on to compete with students from other schools in the Southern Maine Regional Finals on Feb. 10, 2020. The Maine State Finals will be March 2, 2020, in Waterville; the state winner will compete at the national finals this coming spring in Washington, D.C.

