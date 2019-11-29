South Portland Historical Society completes its Sunday Chat Series at the museum at Bug Light Park this week. We invite residents to drop by to take in the museum and chat with the author who is visiting with us.

This coming Sunday, Dec. 1, Russell Dole will be on hand to talk about Joshua Chamberlain and Maine’s role in the Civil War. Russell is a retired history teacher who now lives in South Portland with his wife. We have been blessed with his involvement with our historical society over the past year; he is an incredibly knowledgeable docent at the museum.

Russell’s first book, “In Search of Honor – Rockland to Round Top: A narrative of Maine, Joshua L. Chamberlain, and the Twentieth Maine Regiment,” was published in 2018.

“In Search of Honor” begins the story of a young man’s coming of age. With the passing of Maine Civil War hero Joshua L. Chamberlain in 1914, Benjamin Dean, the narrator, goes back to the mid-1800s to recount the circumstances surrounding his first meeting with the man who would become his mentor. Book I: Maine, chronicles the Dean family’s beginnings along Penobscot Bay and the fateful year of 1853. From the rocky shores of the Maine coast, to the forests of the Maine Woods, Benjamin takes us on the journey that will change his life forever.

“Book Two: Bowdoin,” which is a continuation of the story in the “In Search of Honor” series, has just been released and will also be available for purchase and signing at the museum.

We hope to see you this weekend.

The 2020 trains and trolleys exhibit is nearing its end; the museum at Bug Light Park is now open only on Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 22. The historical society will remove the seasonal exhibit over the winter and have a new exhibit mounted in time for the museum’s reopening in the spring. If you have questions, give us a call at 767-7299 or contact us by email at [email protected]

By Kathryn Onos DiPhilippo is executive director of the South Portland Historical Society.

