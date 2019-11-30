PITTSBURGH — A woman was charged with attempted homicide in a Pittsburgh stabbing that critically injured former Ohio State quarterback Terrelle Pryor, who is also facing a charge, police said.

Pryor was taken to the hospital just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday following a dispute with “mutual combatants” in an apartment on the city’s North Side, police said.

Allegheny County prosecutors and police said 24-year-old Shalaya Briston of Munhall was charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault, while Pryor, 30, faces a charge of simple assault.

Gregory Diulus of Vantage Management Group, which represents Pryor, said family members had been told Pryor is expected to make a full recovery. Another call to Diulus was made seeking comment on the charge. Court documents don’t list an attorney for Briston and a listed number for her couldn’t be found Saturday. Diulus said he expects to see Pryor on Sunday.

After Pryor’s illustrious Ohio State career ended in 2011, he spent time with nine NFL teams including the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, Washington and Cleveland. He most recently signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars but was waived in September after a hamstring injury.

PATRIOTS: Jason McCourty (groin) and Byron Cowart (concussion) will not play for New England on Sunday in Houston.

A flu has been going through the locker room this week and a total of 15 Patriots were also listed as questionable. Mohamed Sanu (ankle) and Phillip Dorsett (head) could return to give Tom Brady a full complement of weapons again.

BROWNS: Cleveland starting safety Damarious Randall has been ruled out for Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh.

Randall did not make the trip to Pittsburgh due to a coaching decision. Randall, a five-year veteran, has appeared in seven games for Cleveland this season, with two sacks and four passes defensed. Randall missed time earlier this year due to a hamstring injury. Cleveland also downgraded left tackle Greg Robinson to out. Robinson was placed in the concussion protocol on Wednesday and did not practice this week.

Pittsburgh wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will miss a second straight game with a knee injury. Running back James Conner is doubtful while recovering from a shoulder injury.

THE NFL, accepting that the new system making pass interference reviewable by instant replay has not functioned as intended this season, plans to consider a variety of possible modifications to the system this offseason before the rule comes up for a renewal vote by the 32 team owners in March, according to several people familiar with the deliberations.

