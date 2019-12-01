MALE:

AIDAN MELVILLE, Senior-Soccer

Class B South, all-regional

WMC Class B all-star, first-team

WMC All-Academic

Senior All-Star

Melville made a powerful statement in his first year of high school soccer and led the Rangers to within 40 minutes of the state final.

Melville didn’t play for Greely his first three years of high school, instead playing for Academy teams in Massachusetts and Washington D.C. He returned home this fall and was a steady and key contributor to one of Class B South’s best teams.

Melville, a midfielder who could possess the ball, set up teammates or finish with a flourish, scored 19 times and added six assists over the course of the season.

He had a goal in an opening victory over Cape Elizabeth, scored twice in a tie versus defending regional champion Freeport, had the winning goal in a victory over Gray-New Gloucester, scored four times in a win over Wells, had an assist in a tie against Yarmouth, scored twice in a win over Lake Region, had three goals in a victory over York and produced the only goal in a second victory over Gray-New Gloucester.

In the playoffs, Melville had two goals in a quarterfinal round victory over Fryeburg Academy, had the only goal in a semifinal round win over York, then scored in the first half of the regional final against Yarmouth to give Greely a lead, but the Clippers erupted for five second half goals to bring the Rangers’ season and Melville’s high school career to a close.

Melville received several postseason honors and plans to play at Providence College next year.

Local soccer fans didn’t get to see enough of him, but Aidan Melville, Greely’s Fall Male Athlete of the Year, certainly made quite an impact this year.

Coach Mike Andreasen’s comment: “Aidan’s coming home was the missing piece that put us back in the hunt for a championship. Extremely technical, he often was double-teamed, yet still managed to score almost half of our team’s total goals. He competed at 100 percent whether in a high-level game or a simple practice drill.”

Prior winners:

2018 Joey Cassella (football)

2017 Quinn Molloy (soccer)

2016 Paul Buchanan (football)

2015 Sam Peck (football)

2014 Aidan Roberts (golf)

2013 Matt Crowley (soccer)

2012 Svenn Jacobsen (football)

2011 Stefan Sandreuter (cross country)

2010 Jon Higgins (football)

2009 Logan Price (cross country)

2008 Steven Chase (soccer)

2007 James LePage (cross country)

2006 Oliver Blum (soccer)

2005 Greg Frost (soccer)

2004 Casey Diehl (cross country)

2003 Will Robinson (golf)

2002 Ben True (cross country)

2001 Ben True (cross country)

FEMALE:

MARIN PROVENCHER, Senior—Cross country

New England qualifier

All-state, second-team

WMC All-Academic

Provencher enjoyed another sensational season, finishing as one of the top cross country runners in the state, while leading Greely to a state championship.

Provencher started running cross country in high school and after placing 14th at the state meet as a sophomore, she moved up to ninth as a junior. This fall, Provencher and her teammates set the tone.

Provencher was seventh at the Southern Maine Classic and twice placed second to eventual Class B individual champion Lila Gaudrault during the regular season.

Provencher was solid in the postseason as well, coming in third at the regional meet (19 minutes, 59.20 seconds) and placing third as well at the state meet (20:14.84). In both meets, she was behind Gaudrault and Cape Elizabeth’s Charlotte DeGeorge.

Provencher, who is the reigning champion in the mile in both indoor and outdoor track, looks to cap her high school career with more triumph, then she plans to run next fall at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Marin Provencher, Greely’s Fall Female Athlete of the Year, is the latest in a long line of Greely running standouts. Her consistency and ability to excel on the biggest stages set her apart.

Coach David Dowling’s comment: “Marin is a disciplined distance runner who knows the value of consistent mileage and training. She sets an example for her teammates and also learns from them. Marin leads by example and supported the efforts of all.”

Prior winners:

2018 Rachel Smith (golf)

2017 Sydney Meredith-Pickett (field hockey)

2016 Kayley Cimino (volleyball)

2015 Izzy Hutnak (soccer)

2014 Katherine Leggat-Barr (cross country)

2013 Kirstin Sandreuter (cross country)

2012 Haleigh Roach (volleyball)

2011 Maggie Bradley (volleyball)

2010 Kirstin Sandreuter (cross country)

2009 Erin Cadigan (volleyball)

2008 Hillary Cederna (volleyball)

2007 Mackenzie Ross (field hockey)

2006 Aly Robinson (soccer)

2005 Amanda Gray (volleyball)

2004 Rachelle Doucette (soccer)

2003 Hayly Ross (field hockey)

2002 Kim Alexander (soccer)

2001 Amanda Chase (field hockey)

