TOPSHAM – John Haines Inness, 76, originally of South Portland, passed away on Nov. 27, 2019, in Topsham, Maine. John was born in Portland to Edith Haines and Edwin Lemont Inness on May 28, 1943. After attending elementary and high schools in South Portland and Kents Hill Prep School, John went on to the University of Maine in Orono, where he was a member of Phi Eta Kappa fraternity. While at university, he met and then married Janet Lavoie, on March 26, 1966. A longtime employee of Eastman Kodak Company in Rochester, New York, John enjoyed a successful career in the field of marketing and promotion of photographic equipment. In later years, he joined the family photo-finishing business, Inness Photo Service in South Portland, and worked alongside his older brother Edwin. Upon Edwin’s retirement, John bought the business and continued to provide photographic services until his retirement in 2001. John is survived by his wife of 53 years, Janet; his daughters, Heather Robertson, Courtney Lipscomb, and Darcy Sherr; 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m.- 7 p.m. on Friday, December 6, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland, 04106. A funeral mass of celebration will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 132 McKeen Street, Brunswick, 04011.

For a more personal and extended account of John’s life, or to express online condolences, please visit www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John’s name to the National Right to Life Foundation https://www.nrlc.org/donate/ or the Lewy Body Dementia Association https://www.lbda.org/donate.

