OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Claire (Gagnon) Gould, 81, a resident of Old Orchard Beach, passed away peacefully on Wednesday November 27, 2019 with her family by her side at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. Earlier this year she celebrated 61 years of marriage with her devoted husband Victor Gould.

Claire was born in Lewiston, Maine, on May 28, 1938. She was the daughter of Leo and Therese G. (Sylvestre) Gagnon. She graduated from Lewiston, High School in 1956. She and Vic were married in 1958 and started their family in Bedford, Mass., and then moved to Yarmouth, Maine, where they resided for nearly 25 years, raising five sons. Claire worked at the Yarmouth Schools and at L.L. Bean and later at other retail stores before retiring. She and Vic moved to Old Orchard Beach, Maine in 2004, and have resided at Cider Hill ever since.

A loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, her greatest joy came from spending time with her family and her passion for helping anyone in need. Nothing made her happier than spending time with her family. She always looked forward to holidays and birthdays when everyone would be together. She made many wonderful memories with friends over the years, especially working on her many arts and craft projects and playing cards.

Claire is survived by her husband W. Victor Gould Jr. of Old Orchard Beach, her five sons and families: James Gould and wife Kristen of Kennebunk, Thomas Gould and his wife Kristin of Rutland, Mass., Peter Gould and his wife Leanne of Bedford, N.H., Steven Gould and his wife Janice of Belchertown, Mass., and Mark Gould and his wife Meg of Nashua, N.H., a brother Paul Gagnon, four sisters, Carmen Greer, Irene Plante, Elaine Russell, and Peggy Rioux, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her grandson, Brett Gould

Please join us in celebrating her life at a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday December 7, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Margaret’s Church, 6 Saco Ave., Old Orchard Beach (Good Shepherd Parish).

Claire will be loved and remembered in our hearts forever.

Arrangements are made by Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home and Cremation Saco-Buxton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gosnell Memorial

Hospice House

180 US Route 1

Scarborough, ME 04074

