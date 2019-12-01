SAN FRANCISCO — Shoppers, many of them using smartphones, spent $3.6 billion buying online from small businesses on Saturday.
Adobe Analytics, which tracks online sales, says that’s up 18 percent from a year earlier. Adobe reports that holiday season sales are on track to grow 14.9 percent from 2018. Small businesses garnered $68.2 billion in online sales from Nov. 1 to Nov. 30.
More people are shopping on their phones. Adobe said Sunday that smartphone revenue made up 41.2 percent of all e-commerce revenue on Saturday. That is up 22 percent from a year ago.
Saturday’s top-selling products included toys from Disney’s “Frozen 2,” “Madden 20” and “FIFA 20” video games, Amazon’s Fire TV and Apple AirPods.
Looking ahead to Cyber Monday, Adobe expects a record $9.4 billion in online retail sales, up 19 percent from last year.
