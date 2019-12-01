BOYS’ TEAM

BRANDON SALWAY—WAYNFLETE SOCCER

One year after arguably the finest season in program history, an undefeated, state championship campaign, Waynflete’s boys’ soccer team was far from a shoo-in to repeat, but on the afternoon of Nov. 9, the Flyers did that very thing, capping another impressive year.

Once again, coach Brandon Salway pushed the right buttons, embraced a challenging schedule and everything came together and as a result, once again, Brandon Salway earned The Forecaster’s nod as our Portland edition Fall Coach of the Year, of a boys’ team.

Salway was also selected in 2011 and in 2018.

Salway took over the Flyers’ program in 1989 and has turned it into one of the most respected in the state, regardless of class. Waynflete is in the title hunt every year and consistently does battle against top foes from higher classes.

That was the case again in 2019, as the Flyers lost just twice, to eventual Class B champion Yarmouth and Class B South runner-up Greely. Waynflete beat everyone else and wasn’t seriously tested in its title run, downing Lisbon (8-1), Traip Academy (2-0), Maranacook (2-0) and Mt. View (4-0), to capture the Gold Ball for the sixth time in program history.

“We didn’t really know what to expect, but as I’ve told the guys all year, I wouldn’t trade teams with anybody,” Salway said. ” I have very smart kids. They’re enjoyable to coach and we’re tough to beat.”

Salway is now eight victories shy of the 300 mark and he’s not done yet.

And that’s good news for the Flyers and bad news for everyone else. Brandon Salway, our Portland edition boys’ team Fall Coach of the Year, gets the best out of his charges year after year and it doesn’t appear that Waynflete will relinquish its control of the Gold Ball anytime soon.

Prior winners:

2018 Brandon Salway (Waynflete soccer)

2017 Rocco Frenzilli (Portland soccer)

2016 Frank Myatt (Deering cross country)

2015 Jason Jackson (Deering football)

2014 Colin Minte (Cheverus soccer)

2013 Rocco Frenzilli (Portland soccer)

2012 John Wolfgram (Cheverus football)

2011 Brandon Salway (Waynflete soccer)

2010 Rocco Frenzilli (Portland soccer)

2009 John Wolfgram (Cheverus football)

2008 Billy Goodman (Deering golf)

2007 Andy LeFebvre (Deering soccer)

2006 John Simpson (Cheverus cross country)

2005 Jim Ouellette (Cheverus golf)

2004 Mike Bailey (Portland football)

GIRLS’ TEAM

CURTIS CHAPIN—PORTLAND SOCCER

Portland’s girls’ soccer team was one of the best stories of the season, as the Bulldogs overcame modest expectations to finish the regular season as the second-best squad in Class A South.

Portland put it all together in impressive fashion and with that in mind, Bulldogs’ coach Curtis Chapin earns The Forecaster’s nod as our Portland edition Fall Coach of the Year, of a girls’ team.

Chapin, who spent four years as a Bulldogs’ assistant, took over the varsity program in 2016. Portland won seven games and made it to the playoffs in his first season, then missed the postseason in a four-win campaign in 2017. Last year, the Bulldogs won eight games, but lost to Noble in the preliminary round of the postseason.

Portland started just 1-1-1, then caught fire, losing just once the rest of the way and closing the regular season on a seven-game win streak to finish 11-2-1, the program’s best mark since 2003. The Bulldogs earned the No. 2 seed, their best since that season 16 years ago, but there would be no happy ending, as Portland was again upset by Noble, this time in the quarterfinals.

“This year, everything clicked, as our older players really put everything together and with some amazing young players making a huge impact, we grew into a very good team,” Chapin said. “The girls earned everything they got. Our record speaks for itself.”

With a lot of talent returning next season, look for Portland to remain in the title mix as long and as Curtis Chapin, our Portland edition Fall girls’ team Coach of the Year, is leading the way, the Bulldogs will be a force to be reckoned with.

Prior winners:

2018 Amethyst Hersom (Deering field hockey)

2017 Larry Nichols (Deering volleyball)

2016 Craig Roberts (Cheverus soccer)

2015 Amy Ashley (Cheverus field hockey)

2014 Arthur Mosen (Portland soccer)

2013 Todd Dominski (Waynflete soccer)

2012 Todd Dominski (Waynflete soccer)

2011 Beth Arsenault (Portland field hockey)

2010 Noelle Surette (Waynflete field hockey)

2009 Amy McMullin (Cheverus field hockey)

2008 Ziggy Gillespie (Waynflete cross country)

2007 Patsy Fowler (Cheverus field hockey)

2006 Dave Levasseur (Portland soccer)

2005 Tim Donovan (McAuley cross country)

2004 Jon Shardlow (Waynflete soccer)

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] . Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

