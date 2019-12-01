MALE:

JARETT FLAKER, Senior—Football

SMAA all-star, first-team

Flaker’s speed, toughness and abililty to break away and score on any play caused opposing coaches to lose sleep and led the Red Storm to yet another memorable season.

Flaker has long made a name for himself as the state’s premier sprinter in track, but he’s produced plenty of thrills on the gridiron as well.

As a sophomore, Flaker was used largely on returns and occasionally as a running back on a team loaded with talent that eventually won the Class A title. As a junior, he made the SMAA all-star team.

This fall, Flaker saw his most action to date and took advantage, rushing 110 times for 1,266 yards and 16 touchdowns, catching 17 passes for 314 yards and seven scores, returning eight kickoffs for 230 yards and a touchdown and bringing back nine punts for 240 yards and two more TDs. He also made an impact as a defensive back, registering 33.5 tackles, two tackles for loss and intercepting a pass.

Highlights included the team’s first touchdown of the year in a 42-3 win over Portland (Flaker finished with 63 rushing yards and two scores), a touchdown run, TD reception and two return scores in a victory at Bangor, 132 yards and a touchdown on just six carries in a win over Edward Little, two TD runs and a touchdown reception in a victory over Lewiston, four TD receptions and another on a kick return in a win over Edward Little and a 70-yard scoring scamper in a one-point loss to defending state champion Thornton Academy.

In the postseason, Flaker had five TD runs to help Scarborough dominate Bangor in the Class A state quarterfinals, then caught one more scoring pass in an overtime loss to Bonny Eagle in the semifinals.

For his career, Flaker posted 2,736 rushing yards and 41 TDs, 665 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns, 1,251 return yards with 11 TDs and three interceptions on defense.

“Jarett has been an incredible athlete to coach,” said Red Storm coach Lance Johnson. “He is the fastest player to ever play in Maine high school football. For two seasons, he’s been the focal point for our opposition in every game we’ve played. He has still responded with incredible stats.”

Flaker will likely add to his track personal trophy case this winter and spring, then he’ll make an impact at the next level as well.

Jarett Flaker, Scarborough’s Fall Male Athlete of the Year, was nearly impossible to catch and was a joy to watch. He was a once-in-a-generation talent who will be sorely missed in Scarborough.

Coach Lance Johnson’s comment: “Jarett is a very humble, hard working student-athlete. He has never lost a sprint in practice in three years. He is quiet, but leads by example every day. He has worked diligently to become an honor roll student at Scarborough High School and is a a great example to the young people in our community. He volunteers his time with youth track and youth football, while also volunteering in classrooms at Wentworth Elementary School. It has been a a great privilege to coach him and watch him grow into such a fine young man who represents his family, school and community in the best ways possible.”

Prior winners:

2018 Anthony Burnham (golf)

2017 Owen Garrard (football)

2016 Dakota Joy (football)

2015 Matt Caron (soccer)

2014 Drew Kane (golf)

2013 Ben Greenberg (football)

2012 Dillon Russo (football)

2011 Nick Morris (cross country)

2010 Mike Cyr (football)

2009 Trevor Hoxsie (soccer)

2008 Ian Philbrick (soccer)

2007 Nate Gove (soccer)

2006 Jack Snyder (golf)

2005 Derek Poulin (soccer)

2004 Brad Carlson (soccer)

2003 Tim Waterhouse (cross country)

2002 Travis Hitchcock (football)

2001 Nial DeMena (football)

FEMALE:

ASHLEY SABATINO, Senior -Soccer

Class A South regional all-star

SMAA all-star, first-team

SMAA All-Academic team

Senior All-Star

Captain

Sabatino wasn’t just Scarborough’s leading scorer this fall, she was glue in the middle of the field and made everyone around her better in yet another season which wound up with the Red Storm playing in the state final.

Sabatino first made her mark on the Scarborough program as a sophomore with 10 goals and three assists as the Red Storm reached the state game before losing to Camden Hills. As a junior, she scored nine times, added 10 assists and was named to the all-conference team as Scarborough again reached states, but lost to Camden Hills..

This season, the Red Storm weren’t viewed as the regional favorite, but they still wound up atop the heap, thanks in large part to Sabatino, who controlled the ball regularly, set her teammates up in pinpoint fashion and when the opportunity presented itself, put the ball in the net (17 times, with five assists).

Highlights included setting the tone in the opener with two goals in a win over Kennebunk, scoring twice more in a victory over Deering, tallying four goals in a win over Westbrook, putting the ball in the goal twice in a victory over Portland and scoring once and adding an assist in a win over Noble.

The playoffs brought even more excellence, as in the semifinals, Sabatino assisted on a goal in the game’s second minute of a 3-1 win over Noble. In the regional final, where Scarborough upset undefeated, top-ranked Cheverus, avenging an earlier loss in the process, Sabatino scored the game’s first goal with a beautiful strike and the Red Storm prevailed, 2-1. Scarborough again met Camden Hills in the state final and again lost, this time, 2-1, but Sabatino bowed out by scoring her team’s only goal.

Along the way, Sabatino’s passing helped set up multiple teammates in optimal position and allowed freshman striker Ali Mokriski to become one of the most dangerous threats in the conference.

Ashley Sabatino, Scarborough’s Fall Female Athlete of the Year, certainly saved her best for last this season and became the latest in a long line of Red Storm standouts to be at their best under the brightest lights.

Coach Mike Farley’s comment: “Ashley is one of the most technically gifted players that I have ever coached. She is a lethal passer and she can score herself from anywhere inside of 35 yards. She has a variety of moves that she uses to create separation and keep defenders off balance. Ashley has been the player we have run our offense through the last two seasons and this year she made our forward group much more dangerous with her connection with them out of the midfield. Ashley really set a great example for our younger players about how hard work can pay off. Ashley has worked harder than anyone I’ve ever coached at being the best player she can be. Self-determination to better yourself as a player is rare and makes Ashley very easy to root for. I’m really happy she has received all the recognition she has this season. She certainly earned it. ”

Prior winners:

2018 Molly Murnane (soccer)

2017 Natalie Simonton (volleyball)

2016 Lily Nygren (field hockey)

2015 Emily Hanson (volleyball)

2014 Kristen Murray (field hockey)

2013 Abby Mills (volleyball)

2012 Sarah Martens (soccer)

2011 Brittany Bona (volleyball)

2010 Cortney Hughes (soccer)

2009 Brittany Ross (field hockey)

2008 Brittany Ross (field hockey)

2007 Sarah Bonenfant (field hockey)

2006 Erica Jesseman (cross country)

2005 Liz Houle (soccer)

2004 Caitlin Albert (field hockey)

2003 Zaria Udeh (soccer)

2002 Caitlin Neelon (field hockey)

2001 Maureen McHugh (soccer)

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] . Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: