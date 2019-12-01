MALE:

JOEY ANSEL-MULLEN, Junior-Soccer

Class C South regional all-star

WMC Class C/D all-star

Ansel-Mullen scored some awfully big goals and did whatever it took to help Waynflete remain atop the Class C heap this fall.

Ansel-Mullen started playing soccer at a young age and while he also plays basketball and lacrosse, he appreciates the uniqueness of the sport.

“I love the passion and spirit of soccer,” Ansel-Mullen said. “I believe it’s beautiful to watch and fun to play. I’m extremely competitive and I’ll do what I can to outwork you.”

Ansel-Mullen played academy soccer as a freshman, then joined Waynflete as a sophomore and was part of an undefeated, state championship squad.

This fall, Ansel-Mullen, an attacking midfielder, scored 13 goals and had 12 assists, doing his part to lead the Flyers to a repeat crown.

Highlights included a goal in a season-opening win over York, a goal on a penalty kick and the game-winning assist in a 3-2 victory at Traip Academy, two goals in a win over Cape Elizabeth, a goal and an assist in a second victory over Traip and had a goal and an assist in a win over St. Dom’s.

In the playoffs, Ansel-Mullen had three assists in a quarterfinal round win over Lisbon, both goals in a semifinal round victory over Maranacook and one more in Waynflete’s 4-0 win over Mt. View in the state final.

“We had question marks at the beginning of the year, but our defense kept us in it all year and our freshmen filled in the gaps in the midfield,” Ansel-Mullen said. “Up top, everyone stepped up. It was a good group.”

Ansel-Mullen, who also plays basketball and lacrosse at Waynflete, is the vice president of student government, is a member of Science Olympiad and volunteers with lower school students. He figures to be in store for a huge senior season.

That’s because Joey Ansel-Mullen, Waynflete’s Fall Male Athlete of the Year, has already set a pretty high bar. His ability to come through when it matters most, made him stand out and helped his team earn another piece of hardware.

Coach Brandon Salway’s comment: “Joey had an outstanding season. He provided great leadership, was consistent, productive and is a tireless worker. A very intelligent player who made others better. He is respected and admired by his teammates and the coaching staff. We look forward to having him back as a senior next year.”

Prior winners:

2018 Luca Antolini (soccer)

2017 Henry Spritz (cross country)

2016 Ilyas Abdi (soccer)

2015 Milo Belleau (soccer)

2014 Harry Baker-Connick (soccer)

2013 Henry Cleaves (soccer)

2012 Peabo Knoth (soccer)

2011 Daniel Weiner (soccer)

2010 Tucker Geoffroy (soccer)

2009 Chris Gillespie (soccer)

2008 Josh Bloom (soccer)

2007 Tristan Corriveau (soccer)

2006 Tristan Corriveau (soccer)

2005 Dan Black (soccer)

2004 Matt Lacasse (soccer)

FEMALE:

KILEE SHERRY, Junior-Soccer

WMC Class C/D all-star

Captain

Sherry provided the spark for the Flyers, who made it to the playoffs this fall after falling short in 2018.

Sherry comes from an athletic family (her father played soccer at the University of Maine and is now Waynflete’s co-coach and her mother is in the University of Maine Field Hockey Hall of Fame). started playing soccer a young age and has become a big fan of the sport.

“My parents’ success inspired me and I want to inspire my teammates to work hard,” Sherry said. “I like the physical part of soccer. I like working hard in general.”

Sherry stepped right in an made an impact as a freshman. As a sophomore, she scored eight goals and was named to the all-conference team. This fall, with her younger sister, Devan, doing the majority of the scoring, Kilee Sherry kept the opposition on edge with her ability to handle the ball and find teammates.

Sherry had a goal and an assist in a win over Fryeburg Academy and scored in a loss to Old Orchard Beach.

“We had so much fun this year because we clicked on and off the field,” Sherry said. “We had a lot of close games in 2018 and we learned from that.”

Sherry also plays basketball and lacrosse at Waynflete and does community service work at Preble Street and for Furniture Friends. She hopes to continue playing soccer in college.

Kilee Sherry, Waynflete’s Fall Female Athlete of the Year, has made a lot of good things happen on the pitch and it’s likely she has a big senior season in store.

Coach George Sherry’s comment: “Kilee is the engine for our team. She sets the tone for every game with her work rate, heart and desire. She is a tough, tireless and skilled, box-to-box midfielder who seems to be involved in every play on the field. She is a silent leader and role model who leads by example with her hard work, dedication and positive attitude. She has great knowledge for the game, is very coachable and is an unselfish team player.

Over the past two seasons, Kilee has played a part in about 50 percent of our goals and scored 30 percent of them.”

Prior winners:

2018 Anna Wildes (cross country)

2017 Ava Farrar (soccer)

2016 Isabel Canning (soccer)

2015 Arianna Giguere (soccer)

2014 Julianna Harwood (soccer)

2013 Leigh Fernandez (soccer)

2012 Jo Moore (field hockey)

2011 Becky Smith (soccer)

2010 Lindsey Sinicki (field hockey)

2009 Amy Allen (cross country)

2008 Adele Espy (cross country)

2007 Adele Espy (cross country)

2006 Alex Woodhouse (soccer)

2005 Tess Crain (cross country)

2004 Anina Hewey (soccer)

