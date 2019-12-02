A young mother and her 3-year-old son have been through some dark times, including being homeless during the holidays a year ago.

Now, she has a job and an apartment in Greater Portland, and she wants to give her son the kind of Christmas he missed last year.

So the single mom wrote a letter to the Press Herald Toy Fund to ask for help with gifts she still cannot afford.

“I work full time to provide for my family with little help. My son loves music and singing, along with cars, trucks and books,” she wrote.

“My bills leave me with very little money during the month for extra things. We just moved into our apartment so we don’t have a lot and I’m working to fix that.

“Last year at Christmas, we were homeless, so he didn’t get to have a Christmas experience, which killed me as a mother. Now that we have an apartment and a stable situation, I would like to give my son a little light after the darkness.

“It would mean a lot to me and my family for any help you could give.”

TODAY’S DONATIONS

Mary Chris Semrow $100

Merry Christmas! From the Stowell family $100

In memory of Margaret Anderson $100

In loving memory of Alice Davis from Debbie & Mick $50

In honor of my Aunt Shirley Brown & Aunt Dorothy Hamilton $100

In memory of Gretchen from Dick $100

In memory of Althea Noyes $50

For Margaret who loved Christmas, from Jack & Katie Mann $100

Betsy Krementz $200

Brian & Sandra Livingston $100

Year to date: $36,476.50

