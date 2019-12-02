FALMOUTH — Maine Audubon is offering its popular live owl show three times on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Join naturalist Marcia Wilson and photographer Mark Wilson for a look into the lives of Maine owls. Each show includes a hooting lesson, an entertaining slideshow and a close-up look at several different owl species.
The cost is $10 and $5, respectively, for adult and youth members of Audubon and $15 and $10 for nonmembers. Tickets sell out quickly; go online to maineaudubon.org or call 781-2330 to reserve.
