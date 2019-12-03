FREEPORT — The Freeport Arts & Cultural Alliance will hold a free Ugly Sweater Party from noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in the cafeteria at the middle school, 19 Kendall Lane. The event is aimed at youth ages 11 to 17. The alliance will provide everything needed to decorate; just bring an old sweater and a sense of humor. The event also includes a photo booth and snacks. See freeportartsandculture.org for more information.

