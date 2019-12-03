NEW HIRES

• Jason LaCrosse was appointed a safety management consultant by workers’ compensation specialist The MEMIC Group.

LaCrosse, of Augusta, is pursuing a degree in occupational safety and health at Columbia Southern University. He will also receive his Graduate Safety Practitioner designation.

• James Romano was named vice president/corporate risk officer by The MEMIC Group. He will oversee risk operations and provide an integrated risk management framework. He also is responsible for the Enterprise Risk Management program.

Prior to joining MEMIC, Romano was executive vice president at Fiduciary Investment Advisors in Connecticut.

• Dr. Paul Vinsel, of West Bath, joined Tri-County Mental Health Services as a physician prescriber for its Opioid Health Home Service in Lewiston.

Vinsel, of West Bath, also practices as an emergency department staff physician at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston and as the physician lead for the emergency induction medication assisted treatment program at Bridgton Hospital in Bridgton.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

• Emily Lane was elected chair of the board of trustees of The Island Institute.

Lane, of Vinalhaven, built her career in seafood marketing on the island. She is respected in the lobster industry and has become an expert in international lobster marketing. She is also the first islander to hold the post.

• Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland announced new officers to their board of directors.

Julie Ray, of Perkins Thompson, is the new board president.

Lex Meagher, of Kennebunk Savings Bank, is the new vice president.

Jeremy Handlon, of Marcum LLP, will be continuing as treasurer.

Christine Hume, of Kennebunk Savings Bank, is the new secretary.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

• Sanford police Detective Eric Small was honored with the 2019 Teddi Award for his work with Sanford’s homeless population over the past several months.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: