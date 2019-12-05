SACO — Christmas can get just a bit overwhelming as the to do list outpaces our energy to get it done. We all need to find a way to recharge our batteries so to speak, and remember how wondrous Christmas really is.

As a way to do just that, come to a relaxing Christmas concert at United Baptist Church and hear your favorite Christmas carols and some gorgeous classic Christmas music. Relax in our sanctuary, beautifully decorated for Christmas, and feel the tension slip away, replaced with the true joy of Christmas.

The concert will be Sunday, Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. at 318 Main St., Saco. Admission is a food item for the food pantry.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: