BUXTON – David E. Hill, 63, of Buxton, passed away on Dec. 3, 2019 at Maine Medical Center.He was born in Portland on March 3, 1956, the son of the late Russell and Rita Hill.He will always be remembered for his hard work ethic and was most recently employed at Lanco in Westbrook.He was predeceased by his wife, Susan Hill.David is survived by his son, Tom Hill of Buxton; siblings, Stephen Hill of Standish, Gary Hill of Hollis, Ann Marie Hill of South Portland, Patty Gould of Scarborough, and John Hill of Hollis.Services will be private. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com

