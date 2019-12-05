MEDFORD, Mass. – Regina Cirame Papkee, of Medford and Long Island, Maine, November 27, 2019. Was born in Somerville on December 26, 1945 to John J. and Marie (Chamberlin) Cirame. A longtime resident of Medford, Mass., and Long Island, Maine, she is survived by her handsome husband, Leonard Papkee, son, Chris Papkee and his wife, Patti, daughter, Wendy (Papkee) Taylor and her husband, Gary and grandchildren, Justin, Erica and Christina.

A member of the large Cirame clan, she was predeceased by brother, Bob Cirame, sister-in-law, Joanna of Cape Cod, sister, Jo An (Cirame) Ferguson of Smithfield, R.I. She is survived by brother, Jack Cirame, sister, Elinor (Cirame) McIntyre and her husband, John of Sebastian, Florida, sister, Bernice (Cirame) Dolber of Malden, Mass., sister Elaine (Cirame) Zunino and husband James of Tewksbury, Mass., sister-in-law, Edie Cirame of Charlestown, Mass., Stephen J. Cirame and wife, Louise, of Medford, Mass., brother, Charles Cirame and wife, Shelley, of Millinocket, Maine. She was predeceased by brother-in-law, Edward Papkee of Medford, Mass., sister-in-law, Linda Papkee of Medford, Mass., and brother-in-law, Lawrence Papkee of Malden, Mass. She is survived by sister-in-law, Alice (Papkee) Chagnon and her husband, Paul, of Northbrook, Mass., brother-in-law, Louis Papkee of Long Island, Maine, brother-in law, Harry Papkee and wife, Katie Papkee, of Cumberland, Maine, brother-in-law, Christopher Papkee of Medford, as well as by numerous nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and grand nephews, and her loving caretaker-chef, Evelyn Calivozo.

Regina loved Long Island, Maine, from the first time she stepped foot on it. Her sense of humor was never lost, even during her battle with cancer. When asked why she stuck with Lenny for so long, she would reply “for the house in Maine.” Regina was a woman of great faith. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) Somerville, Saturday morning December 7, at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral mass in St. Clement Church, Medford at 10:00. Relatives and friends invited. Calling hours Friday 4-8. Interment private.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Regina’s memory to the Long Island, ME Fire and Rescue 04050 and the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen St. Ste 250

Framingham, MA 01701

