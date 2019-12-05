WELLS – Richard M. Chase Sr., born Dec. 12, 1935, in South Berwick, Maine, passed away on Dec. 3, 2019, at the age of 83 in Wells. He was a graduate of Wells High School.

He and his devoted wife of 62 years, Elizabeth (Earls) Chase, were also childhood friends and often talked of the many fond memories attending the Division #9 school in Wells.

Dick was a direct descendent of the first settler in the town of Wells. He pridefully lived, farmed, and logged the Littlefield-Chase Homestead for many years just as his ancestors did.

Dick and his wife owned and operated Pine Tree Gardens and Gifts together for 35 years. He then helped build and operate Chase Farms with his son until his death.

His biggest joy was his six children and their families. Rhonda and Keith Falconer, Richard,Jr. and Belinda Chase, Brenda and Bruce Topol, Eric and Caroline Chase, Matthew and Sophia Chase, and Betsy and Charles Vanner. His grandchildren, Haven, Linsey, Marty, Sarah, Merle, Olivia, Anya, Matthew, Kolby, and Alexis.

There will be a private family service at a later date at the Littlefield-Chase cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Johnson Funeral Home, North Berwick, Maine.

