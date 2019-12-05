YORK COUNTY — Rock n’ Roll is here to stay and a York County organization has found a way to make it pay for a deserving local charity.

On Oct. 12, York County’s Oldies Dance Group staged the 17th Rock n’ Roll Oldies Dance at the Eagle’s Hall in Biddeford selling 300 tickets in just four days and raising $6,200 for the Ronald McDonald House of Portland. The donation brings the total amount that the Oldies Dance Group has raised for Ronald McDonald House through the years to $66,200.

“This is wildly popular and it’s gratifying that people like the dance, but it’s really all about raising money for Ronald McDonald House,” said Bruce Martin, Oldies Dance Group organizer. “It’s the most rewarding thing I have ever done, but it could not have been done without my wife, Wendy, and the Oldies Dance Group Committee.”

Martin said 89 businesses throughout York County assisted in the effort by offering 129 door prizes or cash donations to the initiative.

Conducted twice each year in March and October, the dance has become the largest community fundraising effort for Ronald McDonald House of Portland, which provides comfort for the families of pediatric patients and supports programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children. It provides access to quality health care and enables family centered care ensuring families are fully supported and actively involved in their child’s care.

Organizers would like to thank the following businesses and people who donated to the event including All Day Breakfast; Hannaford’s, Lucky Loggers, Bentley’s, Seafood Center; TJ Pizza; DQ Biddeford; Federal Jacks; Saco/Biddeford Savings Institution; Eagle’s Organization; Octagon Cleaning & Restoration; Alisson’s Restaurant; Getchill Ice; Mike’s American Diner; Sebago Brewing Company; Three Sister’s Restaurant; Ray’s Market; Run Of The Mill; Savvy Rentals; John Carpenter; Clipping Along; Bill Dodge; Dunkin Donuts; Market Basket; David’s Sub Shop; Tin Tin Restaurant; Alouette Old Orchard Beach Seaside Resort, Café’ 64; Strike Zone; GFB Scottish Pub; Duffy’s; Cole Road Café; Hairworks; Scarborough Lobster; Pine Tree Seafood; Landry’s Shop/Save; CIA Café; Shaws; Bayley’s Lobster; JJ’s Eatery; Marden’s; Lou’s Service Center; 99 Restaurant; Cobblestone Grille; Good Tyme Café; Sea Salt Lobster; Dickinson’s Candy; Pizza Hut; Ace Hardware; Scarborough Beach Bagels; Famous Dave’s; Surf 6; Palace Playland; Uptown O’Leary’s Tap; Hansons’ Hometown Hardware; Cross Winds Motel; Crest Motel; Bell Bouy; Friendship Seaside Motel; Old Orchard Beach Town Hall; LaCorseterie; Apex Barbershop; Brady Screenprint; Mel’s Raspberry Patch; Cumberland Farms; Candy Tubs; Get Fired Up; On Point Family Salon; Pizza by Michaels; Jeweler’s Outlet; Sanel NAPA; Beth Martin; Salon 171; 4 Season’s Barber Shop; Shaun Janvier; Docks Boathouse; Copy It; and Hair by Natalie.

The Eagle’s Hall in Biddeford has already been booked for the next dance, which will be from 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday, March 21, 2020. Music will include oldies from the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s and 1980s with videos provided by “Oldies “R” Us.

Tickets are $10 per person and sell out quickly.

For more information, call 284-4692.

