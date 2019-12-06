Library to host concert with Fódhla

The South Portland Public Library welcomes Fódhla, a trio of talented female musicians, to perform at the next After Hours concert on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 7 to 8:30 pm at the library’s Main location. The group is composed of fiddler Ellery Klein, guitarist Bethany Waickman and Irish flutist Nicole Rabata.

Fódhla (pronounced foe-luh) brings both energy and artistry to the traditional music stage. The trio’s sound is firmly rooted in the traditional Irish melodies and ornamentation that fiddler Klein and flute player Rabata honed during years spent abroad in Ireland’s cities Cork, Limerick, and Ennis. Fiddle and flute tunes are superbly supported by guitarist Waickman, whose chords unfold with driving rhythm perfected from years of playing for contradances.

Cognizant of their North American roots, Fódhla aims to appeal to a broad audience by bringing variety, inventive harmonies and unique arrangements to traditional music. Fódhla has played a variety of venues across Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, including the iconic Celtic music series at Portland’s Blue and The Backroom at the Burren in Somerville, Massachusetts. The trio has been well received at festivals such as Portland, Maine’s Saltwater Festival, the Maine Celtic Celebration, KVMR Celtic Fest in Grass Valley, California, and the Boston Celtic Music Festival.

The program will be held outside of the library’s usual hours of operation and regular library services will not be available. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Admission to this event is free. Questions can be directed to the South Portland Public Library at 767-7660. Visit the library website at www.SouthPortlandLibrary.com or follow on Facebook.

The program is made possible through the support of the Friends of the South Portland Public Library.

Woodard & Curran Foundation Awards national grant to Friends of Casco Bay’s Climate Change Initiative

On Nov. 7, Woodard & Curran Foundation presented Friends of Casco Bay’s Executive Director Cathy Ramsdell with a gift: $100,000 over three years. The foundation’s Giving Committee selected Friends of Casco Bay from a pool of nearly 60 grant applicants from around the county. The grant of $100,000 will help support the South Portland-based nonprofit’s 10-year initiative to confront climate change through technology, monitoring, and community engagement.

Friends of Casco Bay will use the $100,000 as it establishes three high-tech continuous monitoring stations across the Bay to collect hourly data year-round and to engage the community in its work to advance policy and behavioral changes to address the impacts of climate change.

The Woodard & Curran Foundation supports environmental nonprofits working to protect our water and environment. Barry Sheff, president of the foundation, said, “The work Friends is doing to monitor the impact of climate change in Casco Bay is incredibly productive in driving education and policy-making within Maine and beyond. This is the first Impact Grant we’ve made in Maine, and on behalf of all of our donors, we are happy to support Friends of Casco Bay with this Impact Grant.”

As the Woodard & Curran Foundation looks ahead to its 10th anniversary in 2020, Friends of Casco Bay will celebrate its 30th year improving and protecting the environmental health of Casco Bay through science, community engagement, and advocating for improvements in water quality.

Elementary students direct, star in “A Christmas Carol’

South Portland Public Library announced that it will host the Jack Jones PI presentation of “A Christmas Carol: The Musical.” The approximately 45-minute play will be put on at the Main Library on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 10:30 a.m.

The play is based on Charles Dickens’ classic holiday story and has been adapted by Jack Jones, an 8-year-old who has dreamed of making this show come to life for a long time. Jack has gathered his sisters and his best friends on Tuesdays to rehearse and is proud to be the director of this play. The main character Ebenezer Scrooge became very selfish and greedy after losing his best friend and his parents. The miserable man especially hates Christmas and only cares for his money. Scrooge is visited by three ghosts that show him why he must change his selfish ways. The set, costumes, script and everything about this epic and magical story of redemption has been created by kids. This joyous performance is sure to start your holiday season off with a smile.

Christmas Fair scheduled for Dec. 7

The Cape Elizabeth United Methodist Church will hold its annual Christmas Fair on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The fair will include wreaths, baked goods, knit items, Christmas decorations, books, white elephant items, holly bowl and cat toys. There also will be a silent auction offering special gifts and services. A luncheon will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The church is located at 280 Ocean House Road (Route 77) in Cape Elizabeth.

St. Max to host community supper

St. Maximilian Kolbe Church will host a baked casserole supper 5 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6. The supper includes shepherd’s pie, American chop suey, mac and cheese, tuna casserole, spaghetti. and more. The meal includes beverage and dessert. St. Maximilian Kolbe Church is located on Black Point Road in Scarborough. Cost for the supper is $9 for adults, $5 for children. Family price is $28.

Easterseals Maine cuts ribbon on new location

On Nov. 25 Easterseals Maine officially made Atlantic Place in South Portland its new home with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Easterseals provides services to ensure that all people with disabilities or special needs and their families have equal opportunities to live, learn, work and play in their communities. Easterseals Maine Development Director Joseph Reagan said the move is an exciting step for the future of the organization.

“We are thrilled to be in this new location offering the incredible caliber of services that Easterseals provides statewide,” said Reagan. “We hope people will attend the ribbon cutting to get to know us a bit more so we can continue to grow the impact our services have on the state of Maine.”

Easterseals Maine’s new space is located at 14 Atlantic Place (near the Maine Mall). The ribbon cutting event was sponsored by Rowe Ford in Westbrook, a long-term supporter of Easterseals Maine and Veterans Count’s programs.

For Military and Veterans Services, Easterseals continues to offer case management to assist with needs surrounding employment, housing, mental/medical health, benefits, etc. It also continues to offer emergency financial assistance for veterans in the state of Maine. For more information or referral eligibility, call 828-0754 or email [email protected]

For the Children’s Case Management, it currently has no wait list. For more information, call 828-0754.

Businesses recognized for community contributions

The South Portland Economic Development Committee honored six local

businesses for their contributions to a strong and vibrant South Portland Business community.

The awards and this year’s winners are as follows:

Small Business of the Year Award (25 or fewer employees) – Honoring a small organization that

has a major impact in the City of South Portland.

This year’s winner is Organic Roots (545 Westbrook St.). In 2014, lifelong South Portland

resident Betsy Harding opened Organic Roots, the first cruelty-free, organic, and 100 percent vegan salon

in Maine. Innovative and thriving, Organic Roots has been committed to customer satisfaction and

providing environmentally conscious services in the Brick Hill neighborhood for the past five years.

New Business of the Year Award – Honoring one of the new great additions to the South Portland

Business Community.

This year’s winner is Knitting Nook (124 Sawyer St.). Established by Lisa Plourde in Ferry

Village, the Knitting Nook uniquely offers food, drinks, and knitting all in one cozy space. More

than your average yarn shop, the Knitting Nook brings together neighbors, community members,

and local artists.

Santo “Sam” DiPietro Community Impact Award – Honoring an individual, business, agency,

organization, community or nonprofit corporation, which has gone above and beyond to make

the South Portland business community, and the community as a whole, a better place to live, work,

and locate a business. Consideration may include expanding and/or diversifying the workforce,

improvements to health and environmental sustainability, and/or other contributions.

This year’s winner is Elizabeth Darling of Maine Roofing, Inc. (24 Bishop Ave.). For the

past eight years, Elizabeth Darling, “Liz”, has brought together volunteers and a coalition of community

partners to provide children from less fortunate families with warm winter clothes, toys, and school

supplies on Christmas Day. Maine Roofing, Inc., Liz’s employer, has volunteered its time, location,

and trucks to organize and deliver the presents to families each year. Liz’s remarkable ability to

bring the community together for the greater good has made the holidays easier and more joyful for

families across South Portland.

Business Leader of the Year Award – Honoring an individual that has set a lasting precedent for

success and innovation for the South Portland Business Community.

This year’s winner is Fred Pape III of Pape Chevrolet (425 Westbrook St.) and Pape Subaru

(2065 Broadway). Family-owned and operated for over 50 years in South Portland, Pape Chevrolet

and Pape Subaru have been generous contributors to the community. From hosting the annual Tri

for a Cure reception to supporting community events and local nonprofits, the Pape dealerships have

made many positive impacts across South Portland under the leadership of Fred Pape III.

Business of the Year Award – (Greater than 25 employees) – Honoring a business that has most

profoundly improved and strengthened the South Portland business community.

This year’s winner is Saunders Electronics (192 Gannet Drive). David Saunders, the founder of

Saunders Electronics, opened the doors of its South Portland location in 2007. A well-known and

award winning Electronic Manufacturing Systems (EMS) company, Saunders Electronics has

provided technical capabilities and quality control systems to a broad array of industries, such as

military, medical, and industrial controls.

Economic Development of the Year Award – Honoring a business with ongoing investment in

and contributions to the Economic Vitality of the City of South Portland.

This year’s winner is New Gen Hospitality, LLC (50 Maine Mall Road). In mid-2018 New Gen

Hospitality opened the Home2Suites by Hilton at 50 Maine Mall Road. Suresh Gali and his family

have built, or purchased several hospitality properties – the company currently operates four

hospitality properties in South Portland. The company has been supportive of several area not for

profit organizations, such as STRIVE.

Peoples Methodist schedules Winter Wonderland

Winter Wonderland Christmas Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7 at Peoples United Methodist Church, 310 Broadway in South Portland. The event will feature a variety of handmade crafts, used books, homemade candies and baked goods. Other popular booths will be the new, used and vintage jewelry, nearly new items and trash to treasure.

Available for purchase will be an array of luncheon goodies like chowder, chili, hot dogs, sandwiches and rolls.

