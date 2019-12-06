BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: David Halligan (33rd year, 522-133 overall record, six state championships)

2018-19 record: 15-6 (Lost, 64-48, to eventual champion Greely in Class A South Final)

Top returning players: Michael Simonds (Senior), Nicco Pitre (Junior), Brady Coyne (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Dec. 10 GREELY, Dec. 28 @ Cape Elizabeth, Jan. 7 YORK, Jan. 14 @ Leavitt, Jan. 16 KENNEBUNK, Feb. 4 LEAVITT

Coach’s comment: “We have a good mix of size and shooters. I like our depth this year. We have a good young group coming up. It’s a very competitive group. The seniors have played together a long time. It’s a pretty balanced region this year. It’ll come down to how hard we work.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Falmouth has been to the semifinals or better eight years running and this group appears to have what it takes to make it nine and perhaps go all the way and win the program’s first title in four seasons.

Simonds made his return from knee injury last year and was a second-team league all-star. Now 100 percent recovered, Simonds could be in a for a huge statistical campaign. He and Coyne are shooting guards, while Pitre (an SMAA All-Rookie team selection last winter) handles the point. Pitre can also hit outside shots and get to the basket with regularity. Junior Sean Dilworth and sophomore Jack Stowell will also be factors in the back-court. Seniors Brady Douglas, Josh LeFevre and Macklin Williams provide experience and dexterity, as they can play multiple positions. The size comes from senior Emmett Hamilton and new juniors Vinny Hanrahan and Ethan McKee.

After chasing Greely for three years, this could be the season that the Yachtsmen eclipse the Rangers and have enough to hold off the likes of Kennebunk, Leavitt and York as well. It won’t come easily, but Falmouth is hungry to finish the job and it wouldn’t be wise to bet against the Yachtsmen.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Dawn Armandi (third year, 13-26 overall record)

2018-19 record: 2-16 (no postseason)

Top returning players: Cameron Birks (Junior), Allie Cunningham (Junior), Lauren Welch (Junior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 10 @ Greely, Dec. 17 CAPE ELIZABETH, Jan. 7 @ York

Coach’s comment: “We have nine freshmen. We’re a very young program with a promising future. Allie (Cunningham) will control the floor for us and Anna (Turgeon) and Sloane (Ginevan) are really good players. We hope to go .500 and get to the Expo.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Falmouth missed the playoffs last year and after a year away from the program, Armandi returns as coach. She inherits a squad that is very raw, but one that has plenty of upside.

The Yachtsmen will rely on Cunningham to lead the way at point guard. Birks could break out as a scorer this season and Welch will also see an increased role at guard. Freshman Sloane Ginevan is poised to make an immediate impact and she’ll handle the ball as well. Sophomore Bella Joyner is another guard to watch. In the front-court, sophomores Izzy Bynion and Olivia Rogers and freshman Anna Turgeon will lead the way.

Falmouth will take some time to hit its stride, but the Yachtsmen will show steady improvement. Don’t be surprised if Falmouth is one of the biggest surprise teams by the end of the year.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

Coach: Deron Barton (ninth year, 112-48-4 overall record, two state championships)

2018-19 record: 4-14 (no postseason)

Top returning players: Shane Allen (Senior), Tyler Baker (Senior), Owen Drummey (Senior), Carter Hawkes (Senior), Dominic Tracy (Senior), Sam Kidder (Junior), Charlie Adams (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Dec. 11 @ St. Dom’s, Dec. 13 ST. DOM’S, Dec. 18 @ Thornton Academy, Jan. 1 @ Greely, Jan. 11 LEWISTON, Jan. 22 @ Lewiston, Jan. 30 THORNTON ACADEMY, Feb. 11 SCARBOROUGH, Feb. 18 SP/FREEPORT/WAYNFLETE

Coach’s comment: “We’re back where we’re used to being. I’ve got a whole new team this year. Four lines, two power plays. Depth is our biggest strength. We’re young, but we also have some grizzled juniors and seniors. Goalie is a big strength. Last year’s experience was important. We played a lot of one-goal games. We’re looking to make a run this season.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Falmouth had a rare year away from excellence last winter, but that will prove to be an aberration and hopefully the rest of the state enjoyed its rare opportunity to beat the Yachtsmen. This time around, Falmouth has reloaded and is primed to reclaim its perch atop Class A.

Drummey and Kidder were all-stars a year ago and are top returners, as well as captains. Kidder will be a stalwart in goal, while Drummey is a top scoring threat. Drummey has plenty of help in putting the puck in the net, as Adams and Baker also return and sophomores Xavier Grenier, Sean MacDonald and Rory Skillin-Lanou and freshmen Sam Belliveau, Tanner Cole, Mitchell Ham, Aaron Higgins and Zach Mitton arrive to give Falmouth incredible depth. Defensively, Allen, Hawkes and Tracy are top returners. They’re bolstered by senior Thomas Downey and freshman Camden Charron.

It all adds up to a squad ready to do battle with the best teams in the state. Look for Falmouth to improve dramatically in terms of wins and losses and to make a deep playoff run. One year after falling short of the postseason altogether, the Yachtsmen might just wind up the state’s best team.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

Coach: Rob Carrier (11th year, 127-63-9 overall record)

2018-19 record: 12-6-2 (Lost, 5-2, to Scarborough in South Region semifinals)

Top returning players: Hannah Dubinsky (Senior), Grace Fallon (Senior), Jojo Kaserman (Senior), Izzy Roy (Senior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 9 @ Portland/Deering, Dec. 11 @ St. Dom’s, Dec. 18 CAPE/SP/WAYNFLETE, Dec. 28 ST. DOM’S, Jan. 1 @ Greely, Jan. 8 SCARBOROUGH, Jan. 11 LEWISTON, Jan. 14 CHEVERUS, Jan. 22 @ Lewiston, Jan. 29 GREELY

Coach’s comment: “We’ve had a lot of turnover at key positions and a tougher schedule than last year. I think we have enough to make the playoffs, but it will be a long uphill climb for us. We have solid goaltending and good defense, but we need to string together some scoring. I think we can piece together enough offense to win some games and make the playoffs again. We’ll see what happens after that.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Falmouth had a strong season a year ago, then graduated Kayla Sarazin, a Becky Schaffer Award finalist, along with all-conference players Reade Carmichael and Eliza Chace. The Yachtsmen have come back to the pack a bit so far this winter, as evidenced by opening losses to Edward Little (3-1), Scarborough (4-0) and Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/SP (7-0). The wins will come, however, and by season’s end, Falmouth should be in contention again.

This year’s offense features Roy and sophomore Kate Kinley. Fallon and Kaserman anchor the defense in front of Dubinsky in goal.

While the Yachtsmen lack the star power and firepower of recent editions, overlook them at your own risk. This will be a dangerous team to face as the season progresses.

