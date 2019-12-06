KENNEBUNKPORT — Music director and organist Joyce Painter Rice, Rev. Charlotte E. Y. Bell, and members of the First Congregational Church of Kennebunkport invite the public to attend its annual community Christmas Prelude Concert at 2:30 p.m. Sun., Dec.15.

The concert will feature Christmas music and carols, including selections by mother and daughter violinists Megan Grassi and her daughters Sophia and Antonia Grassi; Kennebunk soprano vocalist Beverly Heald, and Joyce Painter Rice, organist and pianist of Merrimac, Massachusetts, and Kennebunk. Organizers say other musicians may also take part.

The program will include the audience singing Christmas carols and other songs of the season.

All are welcome. Admission is free; donations are appreciated.

As well, Rev. Bell and the congregation invite the public to weekly Sunday church service at 9:30 a.m. and to join them for coffee after the service.

First Congregational Church is 1.5 miles south of the Seacoast Trolley Museum where Log Cabin Road becomes North Street. The church is next to Arundel Cemetery, and the Kennebunkport Historical Society. Directions from Kennebunkport’s Dock Square are from Spring Street to a left on Maine Street, bear right on North Street and follow North Street to First Congregational Church on the right. For directions or more information, call the church office on Tuesdays at 967-3897.

