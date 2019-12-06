The purpose of this letter is to express my appreciation to the various businesses who are kind enough to offer discounts to those of us who are veterans. I became keenly aware of this as I was about to check out at Lowe’s when the clerk asked if I were a Veteran. I told her that I was and she informed me that if I had proof of this, which I did, I could proceed to the main desk and get logged into their computer. I took her advice and a few minutes later I returned to pay my bill whereupon I received a three dollar discount on my purchase. It goes without saying that such kindness was greatly appreciated.

A few months later I received the following message from Lowe’s:

“We’re honored to celebrate the commitment and sacrifices Veterans have made and those currently serving continue to make, to maintain our nation’s freedom. We also recognize our 20,000 Veteran Associates, and the 650 currently serving by honoring them with the opportunity to wear a vest featuring a special patch acknowledging our appreciation of their service. On behalf of the entire Lowe’s family, thank you for your service.”

Lowe’s loyalty and overall support of the military is most commendable. We can’t thank them enough and the other businesses and individuals who echo the same sentiments.

Ronald A. Carroll,

Brunswick

