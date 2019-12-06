BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Phil Conley (fourth year, 35-27 overall record)

2018-19 record: 11-9 (Lost, 67-40, to Thornton Academy in Class AA South semifinals)

Top returning player: Brian Austin (Senior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 20 @ Gorham, Dec. 23 SOUTH PORTLAND, Dec. 30 @ Bonny Eagle, Jan. 7 @ Deering, Jan 11 @ South Portland, Jan. 17 GORHAM, Jan. 24 @ Thornton Academy, Feb. 4 THORNTON ACADEMY, Feb. 6 BONNY EAGLE

Coach’s comment: “We graduated most of our starters and have limited varsity experience. The team is hustling and working hard. We’ll need to have a few people fill Nick (Fiorillo’s) scoring shoes. We’ll get better as the season goes on. I think the top four teams are in our region. We want to make it to the Civic Center and win there. That’s our goal every year.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Scarborough had another solid campaign in 2018-19, making it to the Civic Center again, but graduation took its toll on the program. The cupboard isn’t bare, but it will take some time for the Red Storm to round back into top contender status, especially in the state’s toughest region this winter, Class AA South.

Austin has experience. He was a second-team league all-star last winter after averaging 16.5 points and 2.2 assists per contest. Austin will be a captain this year and will look to put the ball in the hoop with regularity. Austin will be joined in the backcourt by senior Owen Cascio, another captain, who saw limited varsity time last season, freshman Zander Haskell, who made quite an impact this fall on the soccer pitch, and junior Adam Lewis. In the front-court, sophomore Jack Simonton stands 6-foot-6 and could be a force in the paint. Freshman Joseph Estrella (6-6), senior Manny Galarraga (6-5), senior Ethan Curtis and sophomore Rowan McDonald also have size and will help the cause once they get varsity experience

The pieces are in place, but it will be a work in progress. Conley has established Scarborough as a consistent contender and while reigning regional champion Bonny Eagle, Thornton Academy and South Portland are the teams getting the most recognition at the season’s onset, the Red Storm might be the ones stealing the headlines by season’s end.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Mike Giordano (seventh year, 76-45 overall record)

2018-19 record: 19-3 (Lost, 55-45, to Oxford Hills in Class AA state final)

Top returning players: Madison Blanche (Senior), Bella Dickinson (Senior), Kayla Conley (Junior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 10 @ Cheverus, Dec. 17 @ Portland, Dec. 20 @ Gorham, Dec. 23 SOUTH PORTLAND, Jan. 11 @ South Portland, Jan. 14 OXFORD HILLS, Jan. 17 GORHAM

Coach’s comment: “We’re finding our way. We’re developing some new roles for kids, so we’ll be OK. We have to be consistent defensively and we’ve done that in the preseason. We have shooters. This is the strongest I can ever remember (Southern Class AA), so we’ll be tournament tested. We’ll need to win close games and we’ll lean on our seniors to do that.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Scarborough had a magical and unexpected (by most) run to the state final a year ago and the Red Storm appeared poised to get back and finish the job this winter, but just before the preseason began, the program took a major jolt when senior Julia Freeman, a first-team league all-star last year, suffered a season-ending knee injury (Freeman will continue having a key role with the team as a captain). Scarborough knows the mountain will be more difficult to climb this time around, but this is a squad that features talented players who know what it takes to win big games.

Blanche, a second-team all-conference selection in 2018-19, who was huge in the postseason, is a top returner at point guard. She averaged 6.0 rebounds, 4.3 steals and 3.9 assists and as a captain, figures to up her scoring with Freeman sidelined. Dickinson, the softball standout and member of a volleyball state finalist, is another key cog in the backcourt. She averaged 9.0 points and 2.7 assists last winter and has a nice shooting touch from the foul line and 3-point arc. She’s a captain as well. Conley is a terrific defender and can play guard or forward. She’ll score her share of points. Sophomore center Elizabeth LeFebvre and sophomore Lindsay Fiorillo, who could be in for a big season, round out the front-court.

While the Red Storm have slipped from the role of favorite to perhaps a tier below South Portland and Gorham, they remain a team that no one will want to face. Not in December when they’re finding their way and certainly not in February when this group has continuity and confidence. Write the Red Storm off at your peril.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

Coach: Jake Brown (third year, 13-23-1 overall)

2018-19 record: 10-8-1 (Lost, 4-1, to Portland/Deering in Class A South quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Cam Budway (Senior), Dawson Gendreau (Senior), Ethan Jasa (Senior), Nolan Matthews (Senior), Caleb Sellinger (Senior)

Pivotal games: Dec. 18 @ Lewiston, Dec. 30 SP/FREEPORT/WAYNFLETE, Jan. 4 GREELY, Jan. 11 @ Thornton Academy, Jan. 18 BIDDEFORD, Jan. 25 THORNTON ACADEMY, Jan. 29 ST. DOM’S, Feb. 1 LEWISTON, Feb. 11 @ Falmouth, Feb. 14 FALMOUTH

Coach’s comment: “We look to build off the experience that a lot of players have gotten the past couple years. We return most of our team from last year and look to use our speed and depth to our advantage. We still have guys competing for playing time and that will only make us better. We look to be a detailed and relentless team and be tough to play against every night. We have two great goaltenders want to make sure we play good defense out in front of them.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Scarborough enjoyed a nice bounce-back season last winter, but the Red Storm bowed out of the playoffs sooner than they would have liked. This season, Scarborough could be the team to beat in a very balanced Class A.

Jasa and Matthews were All-State selections last year and will make key contributions this year as captains, Matthews (14 goals, 10 assists in 2018-19) at forward and Jasa (12 assists) on defense. Budway (7 goals, 3 assists) and Gendreau (8 goals, 4 assists) can also put the puck in the net. Freshman Cam Marcotte will step right in and help the offense. Sellinger returns in goal and is joined by junior Peter O’Brien, who will also see time between the pipes.

The Red Storm will be tested by a grueling schedule, one which features not just the top teams in their region, but traditional northern powers like defending champion Lewiston and St. Dom’s, as well as reigning Class B champion Greely. Scarborough will be battle tested by late February and don’t be surprised if a lengthy playoff stay is the end result.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

Coach: Taylor Fowler (first year)

2018-19 results: 14-5-1 (Lost, 3-2, in overtime, to eventual champion Cheverus in South Region Final)

Top returning players: Carrie Timpson (Senior), Kathleen Murphy (Junior), Paige Spooner (Junior), Evelyn Boardman (Sophomore), Ashlyn Libby (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: Dec. 18 @ Lewiston, Dec. 30 CAPE/SP/WAYNFLETE, Jan. 25 @ Cape/SP/Waynflete, Feb. 1 @ Lewiston

Coach’s comment: “We have a lot of depth on our team with a strong group of sophomores at forward and on defense. The girls are ready to work and make themselves and their teammates better each day.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Scarborough nearly had an opportunity to play for a championship last winter and this year’s team is poised to take the next step under their new coach. The Red Storm have started strong this season, defeating St. Dom’s (2-0), Falmouth (4-0), Biddeford (5-0) and Cheverus, in a playoff rematch (2-0).

Boardman made the regional all-star team a year ago. She already has six goals this winter and will light it up from her forward position. She’s joined up top by Libby (three points so far), Spooner (an assistant captain) and Timpson (a captain). Freshman Ali Mokriski, fresh off a huge soccer campaign, will also be heard from. Murphy (another assistant captain) anchors the defense with help from freshman Lily Spooner. Sophomore Ariella Swett is in goal.

The pieces are in place for a memorable season. The Red Storm will be pushed by Cheverus and Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland, but after coming so close to no avail last winter, don’t be surprised if this group finishes the job.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] . Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: