For the life of me, I don’t understand why local television stations put their employees in harm’s way to report the weather during storms.

Headlines on television say such things as: “Icy roads for morning commute; police say, ‘If you do not need to be on the road, please stay home.’ ”

Public works department employees, who go out to plow during snowstorms, need all the room they can get. Too many vehicles on the road slows them down and is stressful to them.

Unless it is for work, or a medical emergency, commuters should stay off the roads during bad weather as much as possible, especially employees at news stations like channels 6, 8 and 13. Just because the National Weather Service employees do it does not mean that Maine news stations should be as foolish.

There is no need to force employees to be on the road, nor to stand beside any road to report bad weather. The flair for dramatics goes on and on.

News stations should obey their own announcements and keep their people safe and inside during bad weather.

Bill Perreault

Brunswick

