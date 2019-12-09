BOWDOINHAM — Bowdoinham Community Development Initiative is holding its annual meeting tonight.

Ingrid Leschefske, BCDI’s program manager, said the town’s new town manager, Tom Woodin, will introduce himself to the group and talk about ongoing projects in the town.

BCDI, a nonprofit organization, leverages local resources and facilitates collaboration among the for-profit, nonprofit, and government sectors to promote sustainable economic and community development.

Leschefske said Sean Hagan of Left Field Farm will report on work by the Farmland Inventory Committee.

The committee is identifying properties that may be available to land seekers, “and we hope to be putting them into a database and do a matchmaking with land seekers and landowners,” she said.

One of the cornerstones of BCDI is the Neighbors Investing in Neighbors program, a low-interest loan program available to anyone in Bowdoinham who is a member of BCDI. It most recently, provided a $20,000 loan to Harvest Tide Organics for a 12,000-foot refrigerated box truck, increasing the farm’s carrying capacity by 400%.

Leschefske said the organization’s village community conversation series held in 2017 was well attended and generated a list of 16 projects it has completed. They ranged from helping install septic systems in the village to providing kayaks at the waterfront. Tonight, the group will be talking about a handful of possible future projects to get feedback from members.

Leschefske said Friday she is keeping those ideas under wraps until the meeting.

Refreshments start at 5:45 p.m. and the meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the town office at 13 School St.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: