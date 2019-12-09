BIDDEFORD

Hanukkah party, potluck to be held at Etz Chaim

The annual York County Hanukkah Party and Potluck Supper will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Congregation Etz Chaim, 36 Bacon St.

Participants are asked to bring a dairy or vegetarian entrée to share. Latkes will be served fresh from the kitchen. Dessert and drinks are provided. Music and dancing with the Casco Bay Tummlers, Portland’s premiere Klezmer band, will be enjoyed by folks of all ages.

Suggested donation is $10 for adults and $5 for children.

For more details, email [email protected] or [email protected] or go online to etzchaimme.org.

KENNEBUNKPORT

First Congregational Church hosts concert

The First Congregational Church of Kennebunkport will host its annual Christmas Prelude concert at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at 141 North St.

The concert will feature Christmas music and an audience sing-along of Christmas carols and songs of the season.

Admission is free; donations will be appreciated.

SANFORD/SPRINGVALE

Nonprofit will lay over 1,454 wreaths Saturday

Wreaths Across America will deliver over 1,454 wreaths on Saturday morning to the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery at 83 Stanley Road at Springvale. Families and volunteers will place a wreath at all the gravesites following a noon ceremony, to be sponsored by Rolling Thunder, at the Pavilion.

This event is very popular, and the committee is asking all who plan to attend to please take shuttle buses to the cemetery. They will be conveniently located at the following sites:

Nasson parking lot behind the Springvale public library at 443 Main St., Springvale; at Sanford Junior High School parking lot at 708 Main St.; and at The Back Street Grill parking lot at School and Mousam streets, across the street from the post office.

SPRINGVALE

Library holding Lego club, annual Holiday Tea

Springvale Public Library will host a variety of holiday events this week at 443 Main St.

Cook the Book Club members will gather from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to review the book “365 Comfort Foods.” There will be a Yankee Swap, and members are asked to bring kitchen gifts under $10 to participate.

Lego Builders Club will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Children’s Room.

On Thursday, the library’s annual Holiday Tea will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Reading Room, featuring home-baked cookies and tea. The Sanford–Springvale Art Association will showcase their art in the Community Room. And, the Bilodeau family will perform the holiday concert “Behind the Carol,” from 3 to 4 p.m. in the Children’s Room. Prepare for a time of entertainment, education and inspiration as they explore the intriguing stories and rich history behind some favorite Christmas carols.

For more details, call the library at 324-4624 or go to springvalelibrary.org.

STANDISH

Schoolhouse Arts Center puts on ‘Christmas Carol’

The classic Charles Dickens play “A Christmas Carol” will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday at Schoolhouse Arts Center at 16 Richville Road, at routes 35 and 114.

Tickets are $16 for adults and $14 for students and seniors. Reserve tickets online atschoolhousearts.org.

The production is directed by TJ Scannell and includes a cast of 29 local performers, ranging in age from 7 to 70.

For more details, call 642-3743.

PORTLAND

Greek Orthodox Church hosts chamber singers

The USM Chamber Singers, under the direction of Nicolas Alberto Dosman, Ed.D., will perform at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, at 133 Pleasant St.

A reception will immediately follow the concert.

Admission is free and donations appreciated.

Nativity, tree lighting Sunday at St. Brigid

St. Brigid School will host a free, live nativity and tree lighting event from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, at 695 Stevens Ave.

The event will feature a living nativity with re-enactment performances at 4:30 and 6:15 p.m., Christmas caroling, a visit from Santa, a 5 p.m. Mass at St. Joseph Church (located next to the school) and a tree lighting.

There also will be free children’s activities, including letter writing to Santa, decorating Christmas cookies and treats.

Attendees are asked to bring a new, unwrapped book or toy for the school’s Stuff a Bus event the following day when students will stuff a METRO bus with toys for WGME’s Joy of Sharing program, to help the Salvation Army deliver thousands of toys to children throughout the area during Advent.

For more details, call the school at 797-7073.

Wadsworth-Longfellow House to open for tours

Maine Historical Society (MHS) will host special tours of the first floor of the Wadsworth-Longfellow House this Saturday and again Dec. 21 at 489 Congress St.

The historic home will be decorated for the holidays as the famous family would have decorated it – allowing modern visitors to experience the look and feel of an authentic, mid-19th century New England Christmas.

Guided tours run 30 minutes on the hour and half-hour from noon to 6 p.m. (last tour departs 5:30 p.m.) Hot cider and cookies will be served after each tour, and visitors will get a 10 percent discount on merchandise at the MHS Museum Store, which will be open during tours.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for age 17 and younger. They can be purchased at the MHS Museum Store on the day of the tour. MHS members get in free.

For more details, go to mainehistory.org or call 774-1822.

DAMARISCOTTA

Wildlife refuge official to give lecture Thursday

Carla Skinder, chair of the Board of Friends of Maine Coastal Islands National Wildlife Refuge, will give a wildlife talk at 10 a.m. Thursday at Skidompha Public Library, at 184 Main St.

The talk will take place in Porter Hall; please allow time for parking.

BUXTON

Westbrook City Band holds Christmas concert

A Christmas concert, performed by the Westbrook City Band, will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at North Congregational Church, 22 Church Hill Road (Groveville).

Refreshments will be served after the concert.

SCARBOROUGH

High school chorus will perform at St. Augustine

The Scarborough High School Mixed Chorus will perform a “Winter Concert” from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at St. Augustine Anglican Church, at 515 Woodford St.

Under the direction of Patrick Volker, the SHS Chorus will perform a range of spiritual music from around the world, including a sing-along of favorite holiday songs.

The concert is free and open to the public.

LIVERMORE

Experience 19th century estate’s rural Christmas

The Washburn-Norlands Living History Center will open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday for a family-

friendly interactive Christmas celebration at 290 Norlands Road.

Experience a rural Christmas in the 19th century and participate in living history activities around this period estate.

Ongoing activities throughout the day include horse-drawn sleigh or wagon rides (depending on snow conditions), children’s craft activities, storytelling, parlor games, the one-room schoolhouse and tours of the decorated 1867 Washburn family mansion. Old-fashion spelling bees take place in the schoolhouse at noon, 2 and 3:30 p.m.

Musicians Julia Lane and Fred Gosbee of Castlebay will play seasonal tunes on the Celtic harp, guitar, fiddle and tin whistle.

The Rangeley Ringers Hand Bell Choir will perform at 1:30 p.m.

Historical church services will be held at 12:30 and 3 p.m. in the 1828 Universalist meeting house where the Rev. David Thurston Stevens (b.1812 d.1897), portrayed by Norlands’ historical interpreter Ignacio Valdes, will lead a short service complete with a Christmas message, readings and hymns.

Other activities include a fundraiser Cookie Walk, cups of soup, mulled cider or hot chocolate and a sweat treat in the farmer’s cottage while supplies last.

The gift shop will be open.

Tickets will only be sold the day of the event and upon arrival, inside the white church, for $10 for adults, $6 for children, or $25 per family; members receive a $2 discount and ages 4 and younger may attend free of charge.

For more details, call 897-4366 or visit NORLANDS.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: