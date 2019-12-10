BRUNSWICK—Remembering the innocent victims of the Sandy Hook shootings in 2012 and all victims of gun violence, the Unitarian Universalist Church in Brunswick will host a candlelight vigil on 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. All are welcome.

Twenty young children and six adults were killed in a mass shooting Dec. 14, 2012 at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

“My sense is that, in addition to creating a time of remembrance, this year we need some precious moments to nurture our spirits and recharge our batteries. The work is hard and heartbreaking, but we will not give up,” said Rev. Sylvia Stocker in a news release. “I look forward to some future December 14 when we can celebrate sensible gun reforms in our state and country.”

The local Midcoast chapter of Moms Demand Action will co-host the event, which is organized by the Working for Justice committee of the UU church.

Foregoing extreme weather, the vigil will be outside, preceded by discussion inside the church. The UU Church is at the corner of Pleasant and Middle Streets. For more information, call (207) 479-5208.

