BELFAST — Jurors on Tuesday heard police recordings of Sharon Carrillo admitting to severely beating her 10-year-old daughter, Marissa Kennedy, with her husband over a period of months prior to the girl’s death.

“I should have stopped, I should have stopped,” Carrillo is heard saying through sobs. “I should have stopped, I should have stopped.”

State prosecutors played the audio tape of the interview at the start of the third day of the murder trial for Carrillo. Maine State Police detectives recorded the confessions several hours after Carrillo had admitted to occasionally spanking Marissa but denied severely abusing the 10-year-old prior to her being found unresponsive in the family’s Stockton Springs condominium in February 2018.

Upon persistent prodding by detectives, Carrillo gradually admitted to participating – along with her husband, Julio Carrillo – in slapping, punching and hitting Marissa repeatedly with a belt as the girl was forced to kneel on a tile floor. Carrillo is heard telling detectives that the punishments grew increasingly severe because “we couldn’t handle her any more,” a reference to what the parents described as Marissa’s misbehavior.

Carrillo also describes how she and her husband came up with a story about Marissa self-harming herself while she was alone in the basement because the couple wanted to avoid getting in trouble.

In the two days before Marissa died, she was apparently unable to walk by herself and was losing the ability to speak. But the couple did not take her to the hospital because, Carrillo said, “I was scared that they were going to take the other two kids away from us and take us somewhere.”

“She didn’t deserve to get beaten to death,” Carrillo said at one point.

Carrillo’s defense attorneys have described her as a victim of domestic violence at the hands of her husband, who convinced her to give false, incriminating confessions because of her low intellect.

As jurors listened intently to the audio tape and read a transcript on Tuesday, Carrillo often buried her face in her hands or wiped away tears.

Later in the morning, prosecutors with the Maine Attorney General’s Office played a video – recorded the day after Marissa’s death – of Sharon Carrillo calmly walking state police detectives through the condominium, pointing out places where Marissa was beaten.

Carrillo faces 25 years to life in prison on charges of depraved indifference murder. Julio Carrillo was sentenced to 55 years in prison in August after pleading guilty to murder.

