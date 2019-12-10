The mercury climbed near 60 degrees Tuesday in parts of northern New England but the balmy temperatures will be gone in a flash.

The National Weather Service said the temperature climbed to 58 degrees in Portland, tying the record for the date.

However, meteorologist Chris Legrow said the high temperature will reach only about freezing by Wednesday.

Parts of New England will get some snowfall to accompany the commute on Wednesday.

Legrow said Maine and New Hampshire will only see about an inch or less on the coast.

