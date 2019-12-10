NEW HAVEN, Conn. —Yale overcame an early deficit with three unanswered goals and beat Maine 3-1 inw a men’s hockey game on Tuesday.

Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup gave Maine (8-8) a 1-0 lead just 43 seconds into the game with Adam Dawe assisting.

Tyler Welsh tied it for the Bulldogs (5-7), converting from Justin Pearson. Luke Stevens scored in the second and Curtis Hall iced the game with a power-play goal early in the third.

Jeremy Swayman had 35 saves for Maine while Corbin Kaczperski stopped 31 shots for Yale.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

MAINE-FARMINGTON 88, SOUTHERN MAINE 58: Bill Ruby had 16 of his 20 points in the first half as the Beavers (5-3) opened a 42-21 halftime lead and easily handled the Huskies (4-6) in a non-conference game in Farmington.

Terion Moss had 18 points for Farmington, including three 3-pointers, while Amir Moss and Riley Robinson tossed in 10 points apiece.

Cody Hawes led Southern Maine with 11 points, Jay Roberts chipped in with 10.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

DARTMOUTH 57, MAINE 41: The Big Green (4-3) outscored the Black Bears (3-8) 28-9 in the second half in non-conference game at Hanover, New Hampshire.

Annie McKenna had 18 points, including 3 of 4 from behind the arc, for Dartmouth while Anna Luce added 13 points and Katie Douglas 10.

Dor Saar scored 10 points for Maine, which was 3 for 26 shooting (11.5 percent) in the second half.

HUSSON 65, SOUTHERN MAINE 49: Joan Overman’s free throw started a 15-0 run to close the first quarter as the Eagles (4-4) took a 27-15 halftime lead and held off a late charge by the Huskies (5-6) in a non-conference game in Bangor.

Trailing by as many as 26 in the second half, Southern Maine used a 28-10 run into the fourth quarter to get within eight points with 2:45 to play.

Sydney Allen had 19 points for Husson, Sami Ireland had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Bailey Donovan had 18 rebounds.

Victoria Harris had 16 points for USM, including 10 of 11 from the line.

BOWDOIN 95, UM-FARMINGTON 35: Sela Kay had 14 points, four assists and three steals as the Polar Bears (9-0) routed the Beavers (3-4) in Brunswick.

Maddie Hasson added 12 points and three blocks, while Ali Meade added 13 points off the bench and Samantha Roy dished out nine assists.

McKenna Brodeur led the Beavers with nine points, while Makayla Wilson added six.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

SOUTHERN MAINE 2, BOWDOIN 0: Rylie Binette scored a goal from Julianne Nelson and Grace Simmons, and Jordan Colbert added an empty netter as the Huskies (4-7) rolled past the Polar Bears (4-3-1) at Gorham.

Whitney Padgett made 25 saves for the shutout.

Dani Marquez made 16 saves for Bowdoin.

