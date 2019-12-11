On Wednesday afternoon, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell became one of the last to weigh in on the Patriots’ latest controversy, a violation of the league’s video policy committed by a team-hired production crew that filmed the Bengals’ sideline last Sunday for an online documentary series.

In doing so, Goodell acknowledged the Pats’ past video violations – namely, Spygate – will play a factor in his final ruling. However, he said, the new information the league gathers during its investigation will outweigh the old news.

“Well of course, that’s a factor. I think the key things are the new information that we have. That information we obviously already have,” Goodell said during a press conference at the league’s winter meetings in Texas. “But I think the issue is what information do we have from this incident.”

Goodell declined to put a timeline on the NFL’s investigation.

“Obviously it’s under review. We’re going to be thorough. We’re going to take our time and make sure we look over everything that’s pertinent there, and then we’ll make a decision,” he said.

“And obviously there won’t be much time before we make a decision and when you hear about it.”

The NFL Network reported that certain league personnel believe there is nothing irregular about the contents of the video; merely that the video itself was shot.

The NFL obtained both the video shot by the Patriots’ film crew during Cincinnati’s loss at Cleveland on Sunday and video of the crew shooting taken by a nearby Bengals employee. Cincinnati reported the credentialed crew to the league, which has been investigating since.

“People who have looked at that (Patriots) video at the league level feel there is nothing on that video that you could not glean from seeing just a regular television broadcast or seeing the coaches tape,” said Judy Battista of the NFL Network.

Battista added that view is open to interpretation. Earlier in the week, her NFL Network colleague, Ian Rapoport, stated the league is inclined to believe the Pats’ version of events, which states the production crew unknowingly broke league rules.

BILL BELICHICK was pretty terse when asked about the Patriots’ production crew illegally videotaping the Bengals sideline last weekend.

Asked about the football and production side being different entities: “The football team, the football staff and the coaching staff had nothing to do with what happened,” Belichick interjected. “Nothing.”

When pressed further: “I just answered your question. That’s it,” Belichick said. “We had no involvement in it. Zero.”

When asked if he had heard from the league: “Mr. Kraft made a statement. The team made a statement,” said Belichick. “That’s all I have on that.”

PRACTICE REPORT: Julian Edelman missed his first practice of the season on Wednesday, limited with a nagging shoulder injury.

On Sunday, against Kansas City, Edelman, 33, was also seen limping. In 13 games this season, he leads the Patriots in receptions (90), receiving yards (1,010) and receiving touchdowns (six). He is currently third in the NFL in receptions, eighth in receiving yards, seventh in yards per touch (10.6) and tenth in receiving yards per game (77.7).

Starting center Ted Karras returned to practice. He missed every practice last week and Sunday’s loss to Kansas City due to a knee injury.

ACCORDING TO reports, the Patriots signed kicker Josh Gable to their practice squad. Gable is known for his trick shots on YouTube, including field goals from 70, 75 and 80 yards while kicking off a tee.

The 28-year-old doesn’t have a lot of experience. Gable kicked for three years at Kearney High School in Nebraska, but was also a standout soccer player. Instead of attending college, he played professional soccer in Italy and Belgium. After soccer he returned to kicking, in 2017, kicking in the Indoor Football League.

TICKETS FOR Sunday’s game in Cincinnati are going for dirt cheap.

Tickets are selling for as low as $40. Last week against the Kansas City in Foxborough, tickets went for a minimum of $176. Against Dallas, the price of $384.

