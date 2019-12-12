York County, Maine – Applications are now available for the 2020 University of Maine Cooperative Extension Master Gardener Volunteer training in York County. Classes will meet Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Jan. 29 through mid-June at the Kennedy Center, 15 Oak St., Springvale (unless otherwise noted).

Participants will receive more than 70 hours of in-depth horticultural training from UMaine Extension specialists, educators and other experts. Topics will include soils, botany, seed starting, ornamental horticulture, growing herbs, fruits and vegetables, composting, landscaping, pruning, and pest management. In order to complete the program, Master Gardener Volunteers are required to contribute 40 hours to community gardening projects, such as Maine Harvest for Hunger or Kids Can Grow.

The program fee is $220; limited financial assistance is available. For an application packet, or to request a disability accommodation, call UMaine Extension in York County, 800-287-1535 or 207-324-2814. Program information and application are also online: extension.umaine.edu/york/programs/master-gardener-volunteer-program.

As a trusted resource for 100 years, University of Maine Cooperative Extension has supported UMaine’s land and sea grant public education role by conducting community-driven, research-based programs in every Maine county. UMaine Extension helps support, sustain and grow the food-based economy. It is the only entity in our state that touches every aspect of the Maine Food System, where policy, research, production, processing, commerce, nutrition, and food security and safety are integral and interrelated. UMaine Extension also conducts the most successful out-of-school youth educational program in Maine through 4-H.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: