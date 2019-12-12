Music

Dec. 12

Huskapellas, a capella seasonal and pop favorites, 7:30 p.m., Corthell Concert Hall, University of Southern Maine, Gorham campus. Free.

Dec. 14

Community Sing, Christmas songs and carols, Cherie Moore on piano, 4 p.m., Raymond Village Library, 27 Main St., Raymond. Sponsored by Raymond Arts Alliance, go to raymondvillagelibrary.org/raa-events for song list.

Dec. 14 & 15

“Comfort & Joy,” carols and songs, 7 p.m. Dec. 14, 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 15, Spire 29 on the Square, 29 School St. Gorham. Free, donations accepted for Westbrook Recovery Liaison Program.

Theater

Dec. 13-15

“A Christmas Carol,” 7 p.m. Dec. 13-14; 2 p.m. Dec. 14-15; Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. Tickets: adults $16, student/senior $14, VIP $20. schoolhousearts.org.

“Santaland Diaries,” performed by Michael Boudewyns, for mature audiences, 7 p.m. Dec. 14, 2 p.m. Dec. 15, Community Arts Center, Gorham. Tickets: $15 at ticketpeak.com/GAAboxoffice. FMI: [email protected], 318-0584. Fundraiser for Gorham Arts’ Special Needs Theater Program.

Dec. 14

“A Winter Wonderland Celebration,” 2 p.m., 7 p.m., Windham Center Stage Theater, 8 School Road, Windham., Tickets: $10 adult, $5 children online starting Nov. 25 and at door one hour before performance. windhamtheater.org/Shows/wonderland.htm.

Poetry

Dec. 14

Holiday Open, Lowry’s Lodge Poetry Series, 7 p.m., Continuum for Creativity, One Westbrook Common, Westbrook. Time allotted depends on number of participants. $4 donation suggested; light refreshments.

Dance

Dec. 21 & 22

“The Victorian Nutcracker,” Portland Ballet, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21, and 2 p.m. Dec. 21-22, Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. Tickets: $30-$56, boxoffice.porttix.com/overview/vicnut.

Auditions

Dec. 16 & 17

“Almost Maine,” cold reads, 6 p.m., Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. Performance dates Feb. 28- March 1. schoolhousearts.org

