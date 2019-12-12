Camden National Bank pledged $250,000 to Maine Medical Center to provide funding for its expansion and modernization project.

The $534 million project at the Portland hospital is expected to create 128 new private patient rooms, add 19 procedure rooms for surgeries and other complex treatments, provide an additional 225 spaces for patient and visitor parking, among other things. The bank’s donation comes five months after it pledged $250,000 to Pen Bay Medical Center to provide early funding for the construction of a new health center at the hospital’s campus in Rockport, the bank said in a news release.

“Our employees, customers, and communities will benefit greatly from the expanded and modernized facilities at Pen Bay Medical Center and Maine Medical Center, delivering state-of-the-art care to improve and save lives,” said Greg Dufour, the bank’s president and CEO.

