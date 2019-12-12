STANDISH — Faith Lutheran Church will host a Christmas Caroling in the Barn event on Sunday, Dec. 15.

The old-fashioned community carol sing will be held at 1 p.m. in the barn with live animals at the Hartwell Farm, 443 Sebago Lake Road, Gorham. There also will be storytelling, hot cocoa and Christmas cookies.

