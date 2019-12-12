BANGOR — James Foye knocked down four 3-pointers and scored 18 points as Dartmouth cruised to a 77-44 men’s basketball win Wednesday night against the University of Maine.

Dartmouth (6-4), which scored the first 11 points, shot 55 percent from the field compared to Maine’s 35 percent. Chris Knight added 12 points and Aaryn Rai had 10.

Andrew Fleming led Maine (3-7) with 15 points.

CENTRAL MAINE C.C. 65, SOUTHERN MAINE C.C. 61: Corey David’s layup with 18 seconds to go lifted the Mustangs (13-3, 9-1 YSCC) over the SeaWolves (9-4, 6-3) in South Portland.

Corey finished with nine points and 10 rebounds. Saikwon Williams scored 19 points for CMCC, Matt Attard added 15, and AJ Cunningham grabbed 13 rebounds.

Clay Hardy and Ian Regan each had 11 points for SMCC.

(15) ARIZONA 99, NEBRASKA-OMAHA 49: Josh Green and Chase Jeter scored 15 points each, helping the Wildcats (10-1) bounce back from their first loss of the season with a rout over the Mavericks (5-7) in Tucson, Arizona.

Arizona’s Nico Mannion had 13 points and 11 assists, and Dylan Smith scored all 14 of his points in the first half.

100-POINT GAME: J.J. Culver, an older brother of Minnesota Timberwolves rookie Jarrett Culver, became the second player in NAIA basketball history to score 100 points in a game when he reached the milestone Tuesday night for Wayland Baptist University in a 124-60 win over Southwest Adventist.

The NCAA single-game record is 138 by Jack Taylor of Division III Grinnell in 2012. Clarence “Bevo” Francis of Rio Grande (Ohio) set the NAIA record of 113 points in 1954.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

CENTRAL MAINE C.C. 74, SOUTHERN MAINE C.C. 62: Eliza Brault scored 10 of her 15 points in the first half as the Mustangs (13-1, 9-1 YSCC) defeated the SeaWolves (10-3, 6-3) in South Portland.

Kristen Huntress added 14 points, and Natalie Thurber and Abby Nadeau contributed 12 points apiece for CMCC, which led 40-31 at halftime.

Amanda Brett led SMCC with 23 points and 13 rebounds. Reserve Tara Flanders tossed in 13 points.

(12) INDIANA 64, BUTLER 53: Ali Patberg scored 14 points and the Hoosiers (9-1) held off the Bulldogs (6-3) in Indianapolis.

Grace Berger added 12 points, and freshman Mackenzie Holmes of Gorham came off the bench to contribute 10 points for Indiana.

(16) DePAUL 105, NOTRE DAME 94: Sonya Morris scored 29 points and hit a career-best five of DePaul’s 16 3-pointers, and the Blue Demons (8-1) pulled away late in a win over the Fighting Irish (5-7) at South Bend, Indiana.

DePaul snapped an 11-game skid against the Irish.

Sam Brunelle led Notre Dame with a career-high 31 points on 13-of-18 shooting.

(23) TENNESSEE 79, COLORADO STATE 41: Rennia Davis had 23 points and 11 rebounds, as the Lady Vols (8-1) bounced back from their first loss of the season, blowing out the Rams (5-6) in Knoxville, Tennessee.

