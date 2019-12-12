A late-afternoon fire on Peaks Island caused significant damage to a three-story home overlooking Casco Bay and the city of Portland.

Deputy Fire Chief Chad Johnston said the fire at 522 Island Ave. started in the area of a wood pellet stove located in a tenant’s basement apartment.

Johnston said the tenant, who was doing errands on the mainland, was not at home when the fire was reported around 3 p.m.

Though fire crews from the mainland as well as several Peaks Island volunteer firefighters were able to contain the fire to the basement, Johnston said, there was considerable smoke damage and some fire damage to the upper floors. The home will need repairs before it can be lived in.

Johnston said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Four mainland fire companies, which were transported by the Portland Fire Department’s fire boat, responded to the fire.

