Dec. 14, 1994

Kimberly Burnette, 24, a Limington resident, has been named deputy city clerk in Westbrook. She started Monday. She was picked from a field of 132 applicants by City Clerk Barbara Hawkes. She succeeds Trudi J. Storer, who resigned. Burnette moved to Maine a month ago from Norfolk, Virginia. She had been employed as a legal assistant in a Portsmouth, Virgina, law office.

Bunny Nelson, 44, of Lyman, was installed in a formal ceremony last week as Westbrook’s new postmaster. She succeeds Steve Harris, now postmaster in Windham. Nelson has been Westbrook’s postmaster since February, but the formalities came later. Harris left for Windham in October 1993. Nelson was picked for the Westbrook job from about 20 applicants. She has 15 years of postal experience.

60 Years Ago The Westbrook American reported on Dec. 9, 1959, that Jimmie Greenwood, president of the junior class at Gorham High School, was in charge of a class food sale at Harriman’s Market. Westbrook Patrol Officer Hormidas “Husky” Aube, former police chief, was struck when his gun accidentally fired while walking his dog. The bullet bounced off a concrete sidewalk and struck Aube in the thigh, but he was not seriously injured. He was taken to Maine Medical Center.

Since 1988, the Portland Water District has billed Westbrook sewer users for costs that should have been billed to Gorham. The total may be as much as $420,000. The costs are related to the pumping station and other facilities that serve only Gorham. The billing mistake has been continuous since Gorham began sending sewage to the Westbrook treatment plan. Westbrook aldermen gave preliminary approval last week to an agreement settling the mistake for $60,000. Gorham would pay it over three years, $20,000 a year.

Paul Hammond, son of Oswyn K. Hammond, Everett Court and the late Nancy Hammond, Westbrook, graduated recently from New England School of Law, Boston, after four years as a night student, and took the Massachusetts bar exam in July. A few days before Thanksgiving, he was notified that he had passed. He and his wife, AnnaMarie, and two children, live in Lexington, Massachusetts. He graduated from Westbrook High School in 1978 and Bates College in 1982. Paul is employed by Travelers Insurance in Boston.

The Gorham PTA struck out Tuesday for the third time in its efforts to convince the Town Council to let it take over the empty Frederick Robie School for a youth center. Prepared to make an appeal, PTA treasurer Bill Chicoine attended the meeting with other parents and a half-dozen Cub Scouts. But the council would not reopen the discussion and the issue was gaveled dead. Chicoine and the other parents immediately arose from their seats and marched out. One mother shouted, “Just wait until March!”

Dec. 15, 2004

Gorham’s Julie Berry, 23, who made it to the final five, was ousted from the CBS reality series, “Survivor 9: Vanuatu,” last week. “She’s taking it fine with no regrets,” said her father, Les Berry. He and her mom, Judy, flew to the West Coast for a week to visit their daughter, who has moved to Los Angeles. Les Berry said Julie is under contract with CBS for a year, which would be followed by plans to continue her education in grad school. A 1999 graduate of Gorham High School, she has an undergraduate degree in family counseling. Berry was ousted by the vote of eventual winner Chris Daugherty, who pocketed the $1 million prize money.

Ruth Noble, deputy city clerk, was named Westbrook’s Employee of the Year by Mayor Bruce Chuluda at Monday’s City Council meeting. Noble, who started with the city in 1998 and was named deputy clerk in 1999, said she was taken completely by surprise by the announcement. Noble received an engraved plaque and an extra bonus – the award comes with a weeklong paid vacation.

Tom Eldridge, who has been employed with the city since 1972, is the new director of the Public Services Department. He’s been acting director since the departure of Paul Boudreau in September. The lifelong Westbrook resident has held several city positions, including sewer department supervisor and previous stints as acting director of Public Works. “I think he’s done a great job for the city of Westbrook,” said Mayor Bruce Chuluda. “I really applaud this appointment,” Councilor John O’Hara said.

Two Gorham businessmen, Bruce Roullard and David Maroon, hope to find a community use for a long-idle historic theater on the second floor of their building downtown, at the corner of Main and School streets. The bought the building in 1999 and embarked on a project to restore it. It now houses a mortgage office and a gift and coffee shop. The former Allen Hall, which most likely was last used for a theater 65 years ago, was once the center of the community, with plays and silent movies presented. The theater still has a balcony, stage, ticket office and tin ceilings. Roullard and Maroon see scouting, community theater, a dance troupe or bands as future possible uses.

Brenda Caldwell, Gorham’s town clerk, agreed to stay for only five years when she was hired, but she will retire at the end of this month after 28 years of service to the town. In that time, she’s worked for five town managers. She’s been only the fourth Gorham town clerk in the last century. “No one could possibly have asked for a clerk to do a better job,” said Burleigh Loveitt, chairman of the Town Council, who made the motion 28 years ago as a councilor to hire Caldwell. She and her husband, Dick, who is retired, have three children and four grandchildren. Her retirement will allow her to attend more school and athletic activities of their grandchildren, she said.

Mission Possible Teen Center has received a $3,000 grant from the Maine Community Foundation to purchase furniture and recreational supplies. The community is invited to tour the center during the annual holiday open house, Dec. 22. Maria Dorn, executive director said items teens have suggested the grant could fund include a new air hockey table, new pool cues and computer software.

