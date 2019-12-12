COLLEGES

Jacobe Thomas scored 44 points, and the University of Southern Maine outscored Thomas College by 21 points in the second half to rally for an 81-67 men’s basketball win Thursday night in Gorham.

Thomas also contributed seven rebounds and four steals for the Huskies (5-6). Derek Haney scored 13 points. Jay Roberts had 17 rebounds.

Demetrius Webster scored 21 points for Thomas. Zach MacKinnon added 12.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Chennedy Carter scored seven of her 25 points in the final 1:16, including the go-ahead basket with three seconds to go, and No. 11 Texas A&M (8-1) beat TCU (7-1) 80-78 in College Station, Texas.

FOOTBALL: LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was named The Associated Press college football player of the year in a landslide vote, making him the first LSU player to win the 21-year-old award.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Ten former NFL players were charged in a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud the league’s health care benefit program by submitting false claims for medical equipment, including devices used on horses, the Justice Department said Thursday.

The players were charged in two separate indictments filed in federal court in Kentucky, accusing them of conspiracy, wire fraud and healthcare fraud. Prosecutors allege they submitted nearly $4 million in phony claims, leading to payouts of about $3.4 million between June 2017 and December 2018. Those charged include five former players who played for Washington, including Clinton Portis and Carlos Rogers.

• New York Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones was limited in practice for the second straight workout, increasing the likelihood that two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning will start this weekend.

TENNIS

WTA: Ash Barty’s breakthrough season was more than enough for her to be named WTA Player of the Year.

The Australian was announced as the winner of the top year-end award following her finish at No. 1 in the singles ranking and her first Grand Slam title at the French Open.

SOCCER

AWARD: Christian Pulisic was voted the U.S. Soccer Federation male player of the year, at 21 becoming the youngest to earn the honor for the second time. Pulisic also won the award in 2017. Landon Donovan was 22 when he won the second of his four awards in 2004.

Pulisic had five goals and three assists for the U.S. this year. The midfielder and occasional forward received 38 percent of votes in totals announced Thursday, followed by forward Jordan Morris (35 percent) and Weston McKennie (13 percent).

He also plays for Chelsea in the Premier League, a transfer secured this year.

OLYMPICS

RUSSIAN DOPING: Expelling all Russians from the Olympics would have been disproportionate and risked being overturned in court, according to the lawyer facing mounting criticism for overseeing a World Anti-Doping Agency decision not to impose a total ban on Russia for a fresh cover-up.

Jonathan Taylor, who chaired a WADA committee that determined the punishment announced Monday, told The Associated Press in an interview that only banning Russia’s flag, name and anthem from major sports competitions “was the appropriate line to draw.”

