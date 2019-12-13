Westbrook police say a man robbed a gas station at gunpoint Friday afternoon.
The robbery at the Gulf Mart at 159 Bridgton Road was reported to police at 4:12 p.m. Police say a man with a bandana over his face entered the store, brandished a handgun and demanded money from an employee.
The man fled on foot with cash and tobacco products, according to police.
A Windham police K-9 team tried to track the robber but did not find him.
Police describe the robber as a black man wearing a hooded black jacket with a small logo on the upper left sleeve. He was also wearing blue or black sweatpants with two vertical white stripes and carrying a dark-colored backpack with distinctive white markings.
Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect or his clothing to call 854-2531.
