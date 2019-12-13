BOOTHBAY HARBOR — Atlantic Canada Celtic music group Coig brings its holiday cheer to the Opera House in Boothbay Harbor for a Dec. 20 performance.

Còig is made up of four multi-instrumentalists, Chrissy Crowley, Rachel Davis, Darren McMullen and Jason Roach. With high-energy Celtic music at its core, Còig shifts between century-old tunes and original, upbeat compositions, featuring over a dozen instruments — vocals, fiddles, piano, guitars, banjo, mandolin, viola, bouzouki, whistles and more.

During the holiday season the Opera House’s halls are decked with greenery and lights. The stage serves as the perfect to performances throughout the holiday season. The upcoming concert by Coig celebrates the season and marks the final concert of 2019 at the Opera House.

“We all come from sort of a traditional background, but then we have different influences that we’re interested in,” Coig fiddler Rachel Davis said in a news release. During the holiday season they mix traditional Celtic sounds and traditional holiday music.

The Cape Breton quartet has earned numerous awards, including a Canadian Folk Music Award, a JUNO Award nomination and multiple East Coast Music Awards and Music Nova Scotia Awards.

Advance discounted tickets are $25 and available only from the box office at 86 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor, or by calling (207) 633-5159. Regular tickets are $30 and available online at boothbayoperahouse.com and at the door. The doors for seating open at 7 p.m., the music begins at 7:30 p.m. The Opera House bar will open at 6:30 p.m. for ticket holders and the Friends of the Opera House will have holiday inspired refreshments for sale.

