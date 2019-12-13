Parents’ night off

Finish up your shopping or just enjoy a night of quiet before the hustle and bustle of the holidays. From 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, you can take kids to Camp Hinds, 146 Plains Road, for a parents’ night off. The cost is $20 per child and the proceeds will go to the local schools. During the evening the kids will enjoy “The Grinch who Stole Christmas,” decorating cookies, dinner, arts and crafts, a spectacle of lights and even a visit from Santa.

Shooting day for Scouts

Maine Shooting Sports Experience will hold a range day for Boy Scouts from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Camp Hinds. The cost is $5 with prior registration or $8 on the day of the event. Youth shooting will be from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Cub Scouts will shoot BBs, and Boy Scouts will shoot a .22 or shotgun, black powder. Youth 14 and over (Ventures, Explorers and Sea Scouts) can shoot a .22, centerfire rifle, pistol 12 gauge, etc. The volunteers’ shoot will be held from noon to 2 p.m. To register, go to scoutingevent.com/218-2019DecMSSE.

Sing for the season

Raymond Arts Alliance is hosting a Community Sing of Christmas songs and carols at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Cherie Moore will accompany the gathering on the piano. The Community Sing will be held at Raymond Village Community Church at 27 Main St. This a free event and open to the public.

Baskets of holiday cheer

The Raymond Village Library holiday basket fundraiser is up and running. The baskets will remain on sale through the holiday season while supplies last. Baskets for foodies, kids, coffee lovers, pet parents and many more are available for purchase. A special Italian dinner basket will also be raffled; tickets will be available for purchase up until the drawing date on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

4-H Snowflake Class

A 4-H snowflake craft class will be held from 5-6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Raymond Village Library. Participants will learn how to make a variety of snowflake crafts including coffee filter snowflakes and watercolor salt paintings. Register at extension.umaine.edu/cumberland/4h/maker-series/.

Hunters for the Hungry

In 1996 the Maine Hunters for the Hungry Program began providing thousands of meals to hungry people across the state with the help of Maine sportsmen and sportswomen. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry distributes game donations to area food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters that are associated with The Emergency Food Assistance Program.

Donations of bear, deer and moose are accepted. Road kill donations are also accepted provided that the meat from the animal is not damaged. Hunters do not pay to have the meat processed. Those costs are covered by the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry or the charity that receives the food. Hunters can choose to keep portions of their game and still donate a few pounds to the program. For more information, to donate or to get connected with a participating meat processor, call 287-7513.

