NORTH YARMOUTH – Mark Maynard, 58, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. He grew up in Nashua, New Hampshire, one of 10 siblings of two devoted parents, Lucien and Ellen. He was an extraordinary man who loved spending his time outdoors in the elements that were ever changing and always inspiring. He was an accomplished outdoorsman, having hiked the Appalachian Trail, climbed the Rocky Mountains, canoed the Allagash wilderness, and conquered the White Mountains many times over. He was an artist, craftsman, musician, builder of structure, sculpture, and ideas. His talents with his heart, hands, and words were remarkable, and his appreciation and advocacy for the arts was unyielding. In addition to his many contributions of art, music, and inspiration, he was simply a great man. His love and loyalty to friends and family was genuine and boundless, and always with charm, humor, and compassion. The world is a little darker with his light and love gone too soon.He is survived by his adoring children and best friends: Micaela, Jonas, and Madeline, who will miss his presence in their lives beyond words. He is also survived by his loving siblings: Steve, Jim, Dave, Mary, Sue, Kevin, and Beth. He was predeceased by his parents and two brothers: Peter, and Christopher.“The best way to know life is to love many things.” – Van GoghA celebration of life for Mark will take place at the Wescustogo Hall & Community Center, 120 Memorial Highway, North Yarmouth, Maine, on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Cremation of Southern Maine, Portland, Maine. To view Mark’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.CremationofSouthernMaine.comIn lieu of flowers, in Mark’s spirit, please support your local arts and artists. Tip the next street busker you walk by; feed the starving artists of your community, as a lifelong one himself,he would love that.

